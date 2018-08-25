English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: India Assured of Two Medals in Bridge
India were assured of two medals in the debut sport of bridge in the Asian Games after the men's team and mixed team reached the semifinals.
Spectators watch a bridge match competition game on a screen at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Jakarta: India were assured of two medals in the debut sport of bridge in the Asian Games after the men's team and mixed team reached the semifinals.
After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.
The men's bridge team was placed fourth after playing 13 qualification rounds while the mixed team finished on top after seven qualification rounds.
The top finishing team will play the fourth team while the second and third will take on each other in the semifinals.
Both the losing semifinalists will win a bronze and India are assured of at least two bronze medals from bridge.
The supermixed team, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals. The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.
The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.
The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57.
The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games.
Also Watch
After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.
The men's bridge team was placed fourth after playing 13 qualification rounds while the mixed team finished on top after seven qualification rounds.
The top finishing team will play the fourth team while the second and third will take on each other in the semifinals.
Both the losing semifinalists will win a bronze and India are assured of at least two bronze medals from bridge.
The supermixed team, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals. The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.
The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.
The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57.
The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Big Data And us: Are we All Being Given a Reputation Score?
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- I’m Single and Not Looking for Love Right Now: Sidharth Malhotra Denies Dating Rumours
- Genius Movie Review: Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cannot Save this Film From its Utter Stupidity
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Stares Down the Scares in New Netflix Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...