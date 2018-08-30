GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Asian Games: India Clinch Gold in Women's 4x400 Relay, Men's Team Settle for Silver

India's 4x400m women's relay team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games here to maintain a remarkable domination in this event in the continental showpiece, while the men's team settled for silver.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 7:58 PM IST
(Image: Doordarshan/ Twitter)
Jakarta: India's 4x400m women's relay team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games here to maintain a remarkable domination in this event in the continental showpiece, while the men's team settled for silver.

The Indian women's quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold. Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively.

India has been winning the gold in the women's event since 2002 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, men's quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Mohd. Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56. Japan took the bronze in 3:01.94.

India had finished fourth in this event in the 2014 Asian Games.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
