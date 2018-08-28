Asian Games: India Lodge Complaint Against Bahrain for Obstruction During Mixed Relay

We have lodged a protest, we are not aware if any other team filed a counter-protest/protest against Indian team. The result of India's protest will be announced by jury tomorrow 10am — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) have lodged a formal complaint against Bahrain for obstructing the path of Indian athlete Hima Das during the first ever 4x400 mixed team relay at the Asian Games on Tuesday.Bahrain won the Gold medal clocking 3:11:89 to India's 3:15:71, who had to settle for the silver medal. India went with a male-female-female-male combination featuring Muhammed Anas-MR Poovamma-Hima Das-Rajiv Arokia.However, later it emerged that the AFI had made an official complaint to the Games' Organising Committee. The AFI's post on twitter read: "We have lodged a protest, we are not aware if any other team filed a counter-protest/protest against Indian team. The result of India's protest will be announced by jury tomorrow 10am"During the third change of the baton, the Bahrain athlete fell and her one leg was inside India's lane and AFI believes that it hampered Hima Das's start of the race.As per AFI's social media post, the result of India's protest will be known on Wednesday morning.