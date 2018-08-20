English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Indian Archers and Rowers Eye Podium Finish on Day Three
Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here.
Loading...
Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here.
Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A lung-opener. Now the focus moves to day three of the Games and there is a lot to look forward for India.
Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
ARCHERY
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
BRIDGE
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
FENCING
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
HANDBALL
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
HOCKEY
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
KABADDI
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
ROWING
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
SEPAK TAKRAW
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
SHOOTING
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
SWIMMING
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
TENNIS
Round of 16 (Men and women)
VOLLEYBALL
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
WRESTLING
Men's (Greco Roman): Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg)
Also Watch
Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A lung-opener. Now the focus moves to day three of the Games and there is a lot to look forward for India.
Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
ARCHERY
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
BRIDGE
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
FENCING
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
HANDBALL
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
HOCKEY
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
KABADDI
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
ROWING
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
SEPAK TAKRAW
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
SHOOTING
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
SWIMMING
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
TENNIS
Round of 16 (Men and women)
VOLLEYBALL
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
WRESTLING
Men's (Greco Roman): Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg)
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled for Sharing This Photo With Ex Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram
- Infinix Quiet X Review: Budget Pricing And Fine Performance Do The Trick
- 'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...