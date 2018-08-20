Asian Games: Indian Archers and Rowers Eye Podium Finish on Day Three

Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here.Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A lung-opener. Now the focus moves to day three of the Games and there is a lot to look forward for India.Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, VishwasWomen's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani MajhiWomen: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)Men's qualificationMixed team qualificationSupermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)Women's Epee individual: 9 AMWomen's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PMWomen: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 amMen's: India vs Thailand 4 pmMen's singles sculls Repechages 8 amWomen's pair Repechages 7:50 amMen's lightweights four Repechages 9amWomen's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 amMen: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 amFinals (9:45 AM)Mixed team event: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pmAnshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 amRound of 16 (Men and women)Women: India vs Vietman 9 AMMen's (Greco Roman): Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)Women's: (Freestyle), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg)