1-min read

Asian Games: Indian Archers and Rowers Eye Podium Finish on Day Three

Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here.

Madhav Agarwal |

Updated:August 20, 2018, 10:27 PM IST
Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A lung-opener. Now the focus moves to day three of the Games and there is a lot to look forward for India.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.

ARCHERY

Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas

Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)



BRIDGE
Men's qualification

Mixed team qualification

Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)

FENCING

Women's Epee individual: 9 AM

HANDBALL

Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)

HOCKEY

Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM

KABADDI
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am

Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm

ROWING

Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am

Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am

Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am

SEPAK TAKRAW

Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am

SHOOTING

Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am

Finals (9:45 AM)

Mixed team event: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm

SWIMMING

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am

TENNIS

Round of 16 (Men and women)

VOLLEYBALL

Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM

WRESTLING

Men's (Greco Roman): Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)

Women's: (Freestyle), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg)

