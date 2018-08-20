Asian Games: Indian Kabaddi Team Suffer Shock Defeat to South Korea

In a major upset, seven-time gold medallist India suffered their first ever loss in the Asian Games to South Korea in the men's Kabaddi group A game here on Monday. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire.This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games. They will lock horns with Thailand in their final Group A game on Tuesday. The team had dished out a clinical performance on Sunday beating Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28.In the women's event, India continued their unbeaten streak cruising past Thailand 33-23 in their second group game. The two-times champions dominated the contest from start to end, recording a comfortable win. The team will take on Sri Lanka tomorrow followed by Indonesia.They had made an impressive start to their campaign crushing Japan 43-12 in the opening game. They will look to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.