Indian Women Eye Historic Squash Gold, Hong Kong in The Way
India had gone down to Hong Kong 2-1 in the penultimate group stage game, but would be hoping for a different result this time.
Image: @Media_SAI Twitter
The Indian women's squash team entered the final of the team competition at the Asian Games by stunning Malaysia 2-0 on day 13 of the games. The highlight of the tie was Joshna Chinappa's win over eight time world champion Nicol David, who she defeated for the second time in 2018.
Not many expected the Indian team to enter the final, and a partisan crowd made things even more challenging. However, the experience will stand them in good stead as they now face Hong Kong in the final of the competition - a team they had earlier lost to in the group stages. The Indian team, comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna is assured of at least a silver, but have their eyes on the gold.
"Hong Kong are as tough to beat as Malaysia. They have a very solid team. But our confidence has got a major boost after today," said Dipika Pallikal Karthik after she won her tie against Wee Wern of Malaysia. "I was very upset yesterday as you must have seen. I did not play the way I was supposed to play. I spoke to my parents and coach and that helped. Today, I just wanted to be myself. Nicol is such a champion. She always plays a fair game and today was no different. Really happy to have come through," added Chinappa after defeating David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9.
While the Indian team went through to the final with a straightforward 2-0 win against Malaysia, they were defeated 2-1 by Hong Kong in their final group game, and are aware of the threat posed by the likes of Au Wing Chi Annie, Chan Ho Ling, Ho Tze Lok and Lee Ka Yi. Neither world no. 19 Karthik, nor world no. 16 Chinappa were at their best in that tie, both losing their respective games. But a win against Malaysia is a much needed boost going into the gold medal match.
The Indian team has already equaled their best performance at the Asian Games, having won a silver medal at Incheon 2014. A win against Hong Kong in the final would be the cherry on the cake.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
