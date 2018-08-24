Asian Games: Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team Goes Down 24-27 to Iran in Final, Settles For Silver

The Indian women’s kabaddi team went down 24-27 to Iran in the final of the kabaddi competition at the Asian Games on Friday, making it the first time that they have ever lost the kabaddi gold at the games.Iran started the game well, taking the Indian challenge head on and matching them point for point up till the halfway mark of the match. It was in the second half when they started asserting themselves both in defence and attack, and picked up three quick points, thanks to both some good attacking play and indecisive Indian defending.In particular, the Iranian women were defensively solid throughout the game, defending the bonus line to great effect and not letting the Indian raiders cross the line with their usual confidence.Indian captain Payel Chaudhery seemed off the pace as well, and was rusty in attack. When Iran was leading 24-21 with just one and a half minutes to go, Indian raider Sakshi Kumari seemed to have pulled the Indian women right back into the match with a three point raid. However, it was not enough in the end as Iran ran down the clock and extended their lead, sparking scenes of joy at the end of the match.It is now the second day in a row that India has lost to Iran in kabaddi, after the men’s team were defeated in the semi-final of the competition by a score of 18-27.