English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team Goes Down 24-27 to Iran in Final, Settles For Silver
The Indian women’s kabaddi team went down 24-27 to Iran in the final of the kabaddi competition at the Asian Games on Friday, making it the first time that they have ever lost the kabaddi gold at the games.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
The Indian women’s kabaddi team went down 24-27 to Iran in the final of the kabaddi competition at the Asian Games on Friday, making it the first time that they have ever lost the kabaddi gold at the games.
Iran started the game well, taking the Indian challenge head on and matching them point for point up till the halfway mark of the match. It was in the second half when they started asserting themselves both in defence and attack, and picked up three quick points, thanks to both some good attacking play and indecisive Indian defending.
In particular, the Iranian women were defensively solid throughout the game, defending the bonus line to great effect and not letting the Indian raiders cross the line with their usual confidence.
Indian captain Payel Chaudhery seemed off the pace as well, and was rusty in attack. When Iran was leading 24-21 with just one and a half minutes to go, Indian raider Sakshi Kumari seemed to have pulled the Indian women right back into the match with a three point raid. However, it was not enough in the end as Iran ran down the clock and extended their lead, sparking scenes of joy at the end of the match.
It is now the second day in a row that India has lost to Iran in kabaddi, after the men’s team were defeated in the semi-final of the competition by a score of 18-27.
Also Watch
Iran started the game well, taking the Indian challenge head on and matching them point for point up till the halfway mark of the match. It was in the second half when they started asserting themselves both in defence and attack, and picked up three quick points, thanks to both some good attacking play and indecisive Indian defending.
In particular, the Iranian women were defensively solid throughout the game, defending the bonus line to great effect and not letting the Indian raiders cross the line with their usual confidence.
Indian captain Payel Chaudhery seemed off the pace as well, and was rusty in attack. When Iran was leading 24-21 with just one and a half minutes to go, Indian raider Sakshi Kumari seemed to have pulled the Indian women right back into the match with a three point raid. However, it was not enough in the end as Iran ran down the clock and extended their lead, sparking scenes of joy at the end of the match.
It is now the second day in a row that India has lost to Iran in kabaddi, after the men’s team were defeated in the semi-final of the competition by a score of 18-27.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...