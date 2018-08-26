English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: India’s Fouaad Mirza Wins Historic Individual Equestrian Medal
India’s Fouaad Mirza finished second in the individual equestrian jumping event at the Asian Games behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki.
Image: @g_rajaraman
Loading...
India’s Fouaad Mirza finished second in the individual equestrian jumping event at the Asian Games behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki, to hand the country its first individual medal in the sport at the Asian Games since 1982.
Mirza won the silver medal with a score of 26.40, and was in line to win the gold till his very last run.
Before Mirza began his routine, Yoshiaki had completed his routine without any penalty points, ending with a score of 22.70. However, the Indian would have still finished at the top spot if he went through it without any knock-downs.
Unfortunately, his horse knocked down the bars on one occasion, handing the Indian four penalty points – still enough to see him finish with the silver.
China’s Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.
India have also won the silver medal in the equestrian team event, with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh being the other members of the team apart from Mirza.
Also Watch
Mirza won the silver medal with a score of 26.40, and was in line to win the gold till his very last run.
Before Mirza began his routine, Yoshiaki had completed his routine without any penalty points, ending with a score of 22.70. However, the Indian would have still finished at the top spot if he went through it without any knock-downs.
Unfortunately, his horse knocked down the bars on one occasion, handing the Indian four penalty points – still enough to see him finish with the silver.
China’s Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.
India have also won the silver medal in the equestrian team event, with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh being the other members of the team apart from Mirza.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat First Look: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tease Us With a Modern Fairytale
- Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Sends Love to Siblings, Fans; See Pics
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...