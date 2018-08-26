GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games: India’s Fouaad Mirza Wins Historic Individual Equestrian Medal

India’s Fouaad Mirza finished second in the individual equestrian jumping event at the Asian Games behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 26, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Asian Games: India’s Fouaad Mirza Wins Historic Individual Equestrian Medal
Image: @g_rajaraman
India’s Fouaad Mirza finished second in the individual equestrian jumping event at the Asian Games behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki, to hand the country its first individual medal in the sport at the Asian Games since 1982.

Mirza won the silver medal with a score of 26.40, and was in line to win the gold till his very last run.

Before Mirza began his routine, Yoshiaki had completed his routine without any penalty points, ending with a score of 22.70. However, the Indian would have still finished at the top spot if he went through it without any knock-downs.

Unfortunately, his horse knocked down the bars on one occasion, handing the Indian four penalty points – still enough to see him finish with the silver.

China’s Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.

India have also won the silver medal in the equestrian team event, with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh being the other members of the team apart from Mirza.

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
