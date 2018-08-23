English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Iran Stun Seven-time Champions India in Kabaddi Semis — How The Unthinkable Happened
Indian captain Ajay Thakur sat shell shocked at the bench with a bandaged forehead, as he watched his team getting trounced by Iran.
File image of Indian Kabaddi Team. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Indian captain Ajay Thakur sat shell shocked at the bench with a bandaged forehead, as he watched his team getting trounced by Iran. For the first time since 1990, which is when kabaddi was introduced at the Asian Games, the Indian team is going to return without the gold medal.
It took a gritty Iran to make the impossible possible, as they beat the seven time gold medallists 27-18 to march into the final where they will take on Korea. Incidentally, India’s only other loss of the tournament was against Korea, in which the defending champions got beaten 24-23.
Jersey holding, bleeding, and in the end dancing – it was all there to see as the invincible Indians were made to settle on bronze. So what really went wrong? Did the cloak of invincibility bring along with it a sense of complacency? Was the loss against Korea, albeit by a slender margin, not enough of a wake up call for India? While a hungry Iran’s defence looked superb, India’s raiders appeared slower than usual. 12 of Iran’s first 15 points on the board were thanks to their solid defence.
Indian kabaddi has seen a massive transformation over the last four years thanks to the popular Pro Kabaddi League. Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat have become household names, and have encountered the kind of fame and financial windfall that the sport had never experienced before this. Interestingly, many of the players from the Iran side play in the same league, thus having a better knowledge of their opponents.
India perhaps relied way too much on its stars for the key game. It is ironic that this shock loss comes at a time when the sport has managed to achieve a profile like never before. A massive wake-up call indeed for India in what is essentially an Indian sport.
Also Watch
It took a gritty Iran to make the impossible possible, as they beat the seven time gold medallists 27-18 to march into the final where they will take on Korea. Incidentally, India’s only other loss of the tournament was against Korea, in which the defending champions got beaten 24-23.
Jersey holding, bleeding, and in the end dancing – it was all there to see as the invincible Indians were made to settle on bronze. So what really went wrong? Did the cloak of invincibility bring along with it a sense of complacency? Was the loss against Korea, albeit by a slender margin, not enough of a wake up call for India? While a hungry Iran’s defence looked superb, India’s raiders appeared slower than usual. 12 of Iran’s first 15 points on the board were thanks to their solid defence.
Indian kabaddi has seen a massive transformation over the last four years thanks to the popular Pro Kabaddi League. Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat have become household names, and have encountered the kind of fame and financial windfall that the sport had never experienced before this. Interestingly, many of the players from the Iran side play in the same league, thus having a better knowledge of their opponents.
India perhaps relied way too much on its stars for the key game. It is ironic that this shock loss comes at a time when the sport has managed to achieve a profile like never before. A massive wake-up call indeed for India in what is essentially an Indian sport.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Don’t Call Taimur, Roohi Brother and Sister; They May Want to be Together in 20 Years
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- 'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be Hindu Prankster
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Toyota Yaris Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...