English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Kamal-Batra Pair Adds Mixed Doubles Bronze to Indian TT's Dream Run
The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run at the Asian Games got better on Wednesday when the mixed doubles pairing of A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra exceeded its own expectations to win a historic bronze
Loading...
Jakarta: The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run at the Asian Games got better on Wednesday when the mixed doubles pairing of A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra exceeded its own expectations to win a historic bronze.
It was only on Tuesday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.
On Wednesday, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.
In the lead-up to the event, Kamal had slammed the scheduling of the competition.
In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11. The semifinal was a best of seven games contest while the earlier rounds were played in the usual best of five format.
Their pre-quarterfinal was against the strong a South Korean pairing of Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee but the Indians battled past them 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4.
Next up for Kamal and Batra was the North Korean challenge posed by Cha Hyo Sim and An Ji Song. This was for a place in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal at the Games.
Like the round of 16 match, the quarterfinal too went down to the wire with the Indians pulling off a 11-4, 10-12, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8 victory.
The combination of Kamal's power and Batra's deceptive play from the pimpled rubber proved too hot to handle for the Koreans.
"In mixed doubles, the role of the female player is very important. More often than not, it actually decides who is going to win the match," Kamal told PTI.
"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got too. I am still pinching myself," added Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.
It was only on Tuesday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.
On Wednesday, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.
In the lead-up to the event, Kamal had slammed the scheduling of the competition.
In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11. The semifinal was a best of seven games contest while the earlier rounds were played in the usual best of five format.
Their pre-quarterfinal was against the strong a South Korean pairing of Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee but the Indians battled past them 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4.
Next up for Kamal and Batra was the North Korean challenge posed by Cha Hyo Sim and An Ji Song. This was for a place in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal at the Games.
Like the round of 16 match, the quarterfinal too went down to the wire with the Indians pulling off a 11-4, 10-12, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8 victory.
The combination of Kamal's power and Batra's deceptive play from the pimpled rubber proved too hot to handle for the Koreans.
"In mixed doubles, the role of the female player is very important. More often than not, it actually decides who is going to win the match," Kamal told PTI.
"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got too. I am still pinching myself," added Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
- Facebook Rolls Out Video Service Worldwide
- When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Mothers Matched Steps to a Punjabi Song; Watch Video
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...