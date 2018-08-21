Asian Games: Know More About Sepak Takraw, The Sport Which Gave India a Bronze

The Indian men’s Sepak Takraw team may not have had any achievements of note in the past, but it has created history at the Asian Games by winning the bronze medal in the men's team regu on Tuesday. It is the first medal for the Indian team at the Asian Games in Sepak Takraw. But what is the sport all about?‘Sepak’ is the Malay word for ‘kick’ and ‘Takraw’ is the Thai word for ‘woven ball’. Pretty self-explanatory, right? Except, there’s a twist. Imagine volleyball, being played on a badminton court, with feet – that’s Sepak Takraw for you.The objective of the game is simple, to win three games faster than the opposing team. The net is 1.52 metres above the ground, and to get the ball above it with enough power to land the ball on the ground before it is controlled by the opponent gives rise to some of the most acrobatic moves in a non-contact sport.A team can only take three touches of the ball before it must go over the net, but unlike volleyball, any player is allowed to take all three touches by themselves.The Indian team lost 0-2 to Thailand in the semi-final of the men's team regu, but the bronze was already in India's kitty by virtue of having reached the semi-final. It is certainly something to cheer about for a team which will hope for more success in the future.