English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Know More About Sepak Takraw, The Sport Which Gave India a Bronze
The Indian men’s Sepak Takraw team may not have had any achievements of note in the past, but it has created history at the Asian Games by winning the bronze medal in the men's team regu on Tuesday.
Image: AFP
Loading...
The Indian men’s Sepak Takraw team may not have had any achievements of note in the past, but it has created history at the Asian Games by winning the bronze medal in the men's team regu on Tuesday. It is the first medal for the Indian team at the Asian Games in Sepak Takraw. But what is the sport all about?
‘Sepak’ is the Malay word for ‘kick’ and ‘Takraw’ is the Thai word for ‘woven ball’. Pretty self-explanatory, right? Except, there’s a twist. Imagine volleyball, being played on a badminton court, with feet – that’s Sepak Takraw for you.
The objective of the game is simple, to win three games faster than the opposing team. The net is 1.52 metres above the ground, and to get the ball above it with enough power to land the ball on the ground before it is controlled by the opponent gives rise to some of the most acrobatic moves in a non-contact sport.
A team can only take three touches of the ball before it must go over the net, but unlike volleyball, any player is allowed to take all three touches by themselves.
The Indian team lost 0-2 to Thailand in the semi-final of the men's team regu, but the bronze was already in India's kitty by virtue of having reached the semi-final. It is certainly something to cheer about for a team which will hope for more success in the future.
Also Watch
‘Sepak’ is the Malay word for ‘kick’ and ‘Takraw’ is the Thai word for ‘woven ball’. Pretty self-explanatory, right? Except, there’s a twist. Imagine volleyball, being played on a badminton court, with feet – that’s Sepak Takraw for you.
The objective of the game is simple, to win three games faster than the opposing team. The net is 1.52 metres above the ground, and to get the ball above it with enough power to land the ball on the ground before it is controlled by the opponent gives rise to some of the most acrobatic moves in a non-contact sport.
A team can only take three touches of the ball before it must go over the net, but unlike volleyball, any player is allowed to take all three touches by themselves.
The Indian team lost 0-2 to Thailand in the semi-final of the men's team regu, but the bronze was already in India's kitty by virtue of having reached the semi-final. It is certainly something to cheer about for a team which will hope for more success in the future.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- Samsung and Huawei: Why Are Phone Makers Being Deceptive About The Cameras in Their Phones?
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...