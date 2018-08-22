English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Know More About Wushu, The Sport That Has Guaranteed India Four Asiad Medals
After the Indian Sepak Takraw team won the bronze medal in the men’s team regu at the Asian Games, it is now time for the Indian Wushu contingent to add to the country’s medal tally at Jakarta and Palembang.
Surya Bhanu Partap Singh of India in blue. Image: AFP
India is guaranteed as many as four medals in the discipline on Day 4 of the games, with Naorem Roshibini Devi, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Santosh Kumar and Narender Grewal all booking their places in the semi-final of their respective weight categories in the ‘Sanda’ event. But just what exactly is Wushu?
The sport is a martial art form that is made up of two disciplines, namely Taoulu (forms) and Sanda (sparring), with the latter also being informally referred to as Sanshou. Sanda encapsulates the combative aspect of the art-form, while Taoulu involves a demonstration of the moves, acrobatic routines and techniques that that are implemented in Sanda.
While Wushu has other disciplines which involve self-defence, breaking hard objects and other related practices, they are not practiced formally in competition.
A sport which is easy on the eye and focuses on aesthetic appeal more than brute force in awarding points in how it is judged the Asian Games, Wushu was given an organized structure in India in 1989 with the formation of the Wushu Association of India.
India’s four Wushu medals at the ongoing Asian games means that the contingent has already exceeded its tally of the number of Wushu medals that it won at the Incheon games in 2014, when two bronze medals were secured.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
