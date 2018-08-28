GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: Compound Archers Final Gets Underway, Sindhu To Battle For Gold Soon

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
Catch all the action from day 10 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Live Updates: Hima Das and Dutee Chand have both qualified for the semi-final of the women's 200m event, Dutee by topping her heats and Das through a 'lucky loser' spot after she finished fourth in her heats. Indian involvement in medal events will begin soon with PV Sindhu poised to take on world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the women's singles event. Both the Indian compound archery teams are also in contention to win gold medals on Day 10.
Aug 28, 2018 11:21 am (IST)

Table Tennis: India is also currently taking on Korea in the men's team semi-final tie. A win here would ensure a table tennis silver medal for the team.

Aug 28, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

10, 10 and 10 for India! The perfect start. India lead 30-28.

Aug 28, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

The Indian women's team's compound archery gold medal match is now underway.

Aug 28, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

Both Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are now in podium positions in the women's heptathlon event. Barman in first and Hembram in third!

Aug 28, 2018 11:01 am (IST)
Airport Engagement for Asian Games Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat

On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends.

Aug 28, 2018 10:56 am (IST)

And Christie Jonatan of Indonesia takes the first game in the men's singles final.

Aug 28, 2018 10:47 am (IST)
Asian Games: PV Sindhu Has Plans in Place to Outwit Tai Tzu Ying in Final

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying has proved to be a nemesis for India's star shuttlers but P V Sindhu said she has a strategy in place to outwit the world number one in the Asian Games final on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Precursor to the women's badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying is the men's final which is currently underway between Christie Jonatan of Indonesia and Chou Tienchen of Chinese Taipei. Jonatan currently leads 8-5 in the first game.

Aug 28, 2018 10:29 am (IST)

 Soft Tennis: India's Jay Meena wins his tie against Sophorn Kann by a margin of 4-3.

Aug 28, 2018 10:21 am (IST)

Barman's performance has been impressive, given that her facial injury has given her significant discomfort through the morning. She will now go into the next discipline of the heptathlon as the leader of the field.

Aug 28, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

Barman has played to her strengths. After an unimpressive performance in the women's hurdles, she has bounced back into medal contention.

Aug 28, 2018 10:14 am (IST)

Sapna Barman is now leading the field in the women's heptathlon, courtesy her performances in the high jump. She has displayed the best technique out of all the athletes so far in the high jump, and jumps into a 41 point lead.

Aug 28, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: Swapna Burman seems to be struggling with a facial injury, as she clutches her face after every jump and can be seen getting medical attention on the sidelines. She is currently in fourth position.

Aug 28, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

Squash: The Indian women's team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Pallikal and Sunayana Kuruvilla trump Thailand 3-0 in their Pool B encounter.

Aug 28, 2018 9:36 am (IST)

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: Swapna Burman topples the bar as she aimed to jump 1.70m, after choosing to skip the 1.67m mark.

Aug 28, 2018 9:27 am (IST)

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: India's Purnima Hembram clears her first jump of 1.67m, currently leading the field.

Aug 28, 2018 9:23 am (IST)

Cycling: The Indian women's team has failed to qualify for the team pursuit finals, with a timing of 5:07:863

Aug 28, 2018 9:16 am (IST)

Here is the moment when Sindhu made history on Day 9 against Akane Yamaguchi, defeating her to become the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Games badminton singles final.

Aug 28, 2018 9:14 am (IST)

Remember, PV Sindhu will play in the gold medal match of the women's singles event at 10:30 am IST against the world no. 1, Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Aug 28, 2018 9:00 am (IST)

Cycling: The Indian team's result in round 1 of the women's team pursuit event.

Aug 28, 2018 8:42 am (IST)

Hima Das has also qualified for the semi-final of the women's 200m event as one of the four 'lucky losers', so we will see good Indian representation going ahead in the latter part of the day.

Aug 28, 2018 8:40 am (IST)

And Dutee qualifies for the semi-final with a time of 23.37 seconds in first position!

Aug 28, 2018 8:38 am (IST)

Up next: 22 year old Dutee Chand in the women's 200m heats. She'll be looking to book an automatic spot in the semi-final of the competition.

Aug 28, 2018 8:30 am (IST)

Cycling: India's Sonali Chanu finishes fifth in women's keirin heat 3 round 1, and Deborah finishes fourth in heat 1 round 1.

Aug 28, 2018 8:28 am (IST)

And this is how Hima Das finishes in her heats, at fourth spot. She misses out on direct qualification for the semi-final for the women's 200m event, but could yet earn a spot as a 'lucky loser' if at the end of all the heats, she has the fastest time of all athletes who finished fourth. 23.47 seconds is her timing.

Aug 28, 2018 8:20 am (IST)

Up next: India's Hima Das in the heats of the women's 200m event. She has already bagged a silver medal in the women's 400m earlier in the Asian Games.

Aug 28, 2018 8:18 am (IST)

But the elusive track and field gold medal came courtesy a national record shattering throw from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who completely dominated the field in the men's final.

Aug 28, 2018 8:15 am (IST)

Neena Varakil continued the streak of silver medals for India!

Aug 28, 2018 8:13 am (IST)

The women's 3000m steeplechase event saw Sudha Singh come away with the silver medal as well.

Aug 28, 2018 8:12 am (IST)

It's a good time to take a quick look back at all the athletics medals that India won on Day 9 of the Asian Games. First up, Dharun Ayyasamy, who won a silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles event, and dedicated the medal to his mother.

Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: Compound Archers Final Gets Underway, Sindhu To Battle For Gold Soon
(Image: SAI)

DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.

She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.

It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.

India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
