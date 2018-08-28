GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: Indian Men's Hockey Team Pump in 20 Past Sri Lanka, Hima Das Included in Mixed Relay Team

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 4:14 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from day 10 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: India have won three Silver medals to begin Day 10, two came from the Compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu had to settle for Silver as well as World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying eased past her to win Gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea.
Read More
Aug 28, 2018 4:13 pm (IST)

Hockey: India complete their group stage top of the standings after a thumping 20-0 win against Sri Lanka. India have finished with a goal difference of 73.

Aug 28, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)

Here's the team for India for the mixed relay which is at 715pm IST: 

Aug 28, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Kurash: India's Parikshit Kumar loses his Round of 16 bout against Iran's Jafar Pahlevanijaghargh.

Aug 28, 2018 3:18 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian men’s team goes into half-time with a 7-0 lead over Sri Lanka in their pool match.

Aug 28, 2018 3:01 pm (IST)

Athletics line-up for the evening:

Men's 800m Final - India's Jinson Jonson & Manjit Singh will take the track at 6.10 PM IST. 

Mixed 4X400m Relay Final will feature at 7.15 PM IST 

Women’s 200m Semi-final with India's Hima Das and Dutee Chand will be at 5:20pm 

Aug 28, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)
Asian Games: World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying Too Good For Silver Medallist PV Sindhu

For the fifth time this year, India's PV Sindhu lost a final, and had to had to settle for silver.

Aug 28, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian men's team lead Sri Lanka 4-0 at the end of the first quarter in their final Group A game. 

Aug 28, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have added another to the goals tally after Akashdeep found the back of the net against Sri Lanka. This is going to be another goal-rush. 

Aug 28, 2018 2:40 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today - the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.

Aug 28, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have doubled their lead from the penalty corner, with Harmanpreet Singh scoring against Sri Lanka. India lead 2-0. 

Aug 28, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have taken the lead against the Sri Lankans after Rupinder Pal Singh scored from the penalty spot. Less than three minutes in and India lead 1-0. 

Aug 28, 2018 2:29 pm (IST)

Hockey: In the men's hockey, India are currently going to play their last group game against Sri Lanka. They have already qualified for the semis. 

Aug 28, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Badminton a Smash Hit as Hosts Indonesia Excel

By far the loudest cheers at the main cluster of Asian Games venues in the heart of the Indonesian capital Jakarta over the last couple of weeks have been heard rising from the badminton arena.

Aug 28, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)

Boxing: India's Pavitra had a tough bout against Indonesia's Huswatun Hasanah in the Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals and lost 3-2.

Aug 28, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

Sepaktakraw: India go down 0-2 against Japan in the Women’s Quadrant preliminary group match.

Aug 28, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Indian Men Settles for Historic Bronze in Table Tennis

Indian table tennis men's team settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 1:32 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Tai Tzu Too Good For PV Sindhu

For the fifth time this year, India's PV Sindhu lost a final, and had to had to settle for silver.

Aug 28, 2018 1:30 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)

Table Tennis: The Indian men’s team have settled for Bronze after losing to South Korea in the semi-final. This is India’s first TT medal at  the Asian Games after they lost 3-0.

Aug 28, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

Boxing: In the Women’s feather weight 57kg quarterfinals, India’s Sonia Lather has lost to Hwa Son Jo 0-5.

Aug 28, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Indian Men and Women Fail to Get Past South Korea, Take Silver in Compound Archery

Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)

Volleyball: India have lost their quarter-final against Pakistan 3-1. 

Aug 28, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

Table tennis: The Indian men continue their difficult battle against South Korea. In the second match Sharath Kamal put up a great fight against world No 26 Young Sik Jeoung but could not convert it into a win and lost in five games 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8 to give Korea a 2-0 lead in the semi-final.

Aug 28, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

Tai Tzu looked like she just wanted to do something different flicking that one shot from behind in the second game, even as Sindhu tried to put up a fight. The final jinx unfortunately continues for the Indian. For Tai, well, she’s lost just 3 matches this year and 2 of those were this month, but the third wasn’t going to happen today.

Load More
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: Indian Men's Hockey Team Pump in 20 Past Sri Lanka, Hima Das Included in Mixed Relay Team

DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.

She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.

It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.

India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
  • 27 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    227/9
    50.0 overs
    		 198/10
    48.3 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...