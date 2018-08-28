GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: India's Dutee Chand Qualifies for 200m Final, Hima Das Disqualified

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 10 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: India have won three Silver medals to begin Day 10, two came from the Compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu had to settle for Silver as well as World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying eased past her to win Gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea.
Aug 28, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)

Kurash: India are assured of at least a Silver medal as Pincky has qualified for the final in Women's -52kg category 

Aug 28, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)
Asian Games: India Maul Lanka 20-0, to Face Malaysia in Men's Hockey Semis

Defending champions India made a mockery of Sri Lankan challenge pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages, setting up a tricky semi-final clash against Malaysia in the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Women's Heptathlon: India's Purnima Hembram throws 12.24 m in her third shot put attempt. She has now taken the fourth spot with 677 points.

Aug 28, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today - the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.

Aug 28, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)
Asian Games: They're Nothing Without Mary - Indian Boxers Struggle Without Kom

Huswatun Hasanah set the Asian Games boxing tournament alight Tuesday, becoming the first Indonesian woman ever to reach the semi-finals as India's female fighters struggled without

Aug 28, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Women’s Heptathlon: India's Swapna Barman leads the shot put event after two throws. Her first throw was 12.69m and she follows it up with 12.25m. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final: So only Dutee Chand for India in the final which is August 29. And here is the start list for the final: 

Aug 28, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Hima Das’ disqualification from the 200m semis looks a bit off. She’d taken off abnormally early. Hima had ended last in her heats too. Is there something more than meets the eye? Hima has been named by the AFI as one of the runners for the Mixed Relay which starts in less than 2 hours from now. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final: There has been a second disqualification as Hajar Alkhaldi of Bahrain also has a false start and is disqualified. That's two down from this semi. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final: India's Hima Das has been disqualified from the semi-final after she has a false start. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final 2: India will be represented by the teenage speed machine Hima Das in this second semi-final. She won the Silver medal with a National record in the 400m final at the Asiad already and will be looking to add to that. Here's the start list: 

Aug 28, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final: India's Dutee Chand has won the semi-final with a time of 23.00 seconds. Up next will be Hima Das looking to seal a berth for the final. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:20 pm (IST)

Women's 200m semi-final: In the first semi-final of the event, India will be represented by the 100m silver medallist Dutee Chand. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:13 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team who finished top of Group A will play Malaysia in the semi final on August 30th. 

Aug 28, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)
Gold Decoded: How Coach Dhillon Got Toor to Shift Focus From Ailing Father to Asian Games

Had it not been for some prudent decision making by Tejinderpal Singh Toor's personal coach MS Dhillon, the star shot putter would have quit rather than shattering Asian Games record.

Aug 28, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Kurash: India's Pincky Balhara has beaten Indonesia's Kusumawardani Terry Susanti and has progressed to the semi-final. 

Aug 28, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Tai Tzu Ying Can Definitely be Beaten, There's No Huge Gap, Says PV Sindhu

Outplayed for the sixth successive time by Tai Tzu-Ying, but Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu insists she doesn't have any mental block against the world no 1, who can be beaten with a little more

Aug 28, 2018 4:36 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today - the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.

Aug 28, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)

Squash: In the men's team event, India have beaten Qatar in their Group B game. 

Aug 28, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

Kurash: India’s Malaprabha Jadhav has made it to the semis in the women’s 52 kg category, which means she is assured of a medal. Jadhav beat Vietnam’s Van Ngoc Tu 5-0 in the quarters and will take on Uzbekistan’s Gulnor Sulaymanova in the semis. India’s Pincky Balhara is also in the quarter-finals.

Aug 28, 2018 4:13 pm (IST)

Hockey: India complete their group stage top of the standings after a thumping 20-0 win against Sri Lanka. India have finished with a goal difference of 73.

Aug 28, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)

Here's the team for India for the mixed relay which is at 715pm IST: 

Aug 28, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Kurash: India's Parikshit Kumar loses his Round of 16 bout against Iran's Jafar Pahlevanijaghargh.

Hima Das (AFI/ Twitter)

DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.

She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.

It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.

India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
