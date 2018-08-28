GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: India's Hima Das and Co Finish Mixed Relay With Silver

News18.com | August 28, 2018, 7:53 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 10 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: India have won three Silver medals to begin Day 10, two came from the Compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu had to settle for Silver as well as World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying eased past her to win Gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea. In Athletics, India's Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson bagged Gold and Silver respectively in the Men's 800m, while we bagged a historic Silver medal in Kurash thanks to Pincky Balhara.
Aug 28, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Team India Clinch Historic Silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay

The Mixed 4x400m Relay made a fabulous debut at the Asian Games with Bahrain taking gold, India silver, and Uzbekistan the bronze.

Aug 28, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Pincky Balhara Wins Kurash Silver - All You Need to Know About the Sport

19-year-old Pincky Balhara won the silver medal in women's 52 kg Kurash at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Aug 28, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

Athletics: 200m event in the heptathlon is over: Swapna Barman finishes just outside 26.00s and drops to second place in overall standings.

Aug 28, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

The mixed team relay silver is India's 50th medal at the 2018 Asian Games. We have 9 Golds, 19 Silvers and 22 Bronze medals so far at the end of Day 10. 

Aug 28, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

A Silver for India in the first Mixed relay at the Asiad. Fabulous to watch, this is going to become more common in competitions. Sadly for India, after Anas gave that fabulous start, Salwa Naser came in India’s way once again as she gave Hima too much to do. But great decision from IAAF to include this in Tokyo for the Olympics. 

Aug 28, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

Mixed Relay 4*400m final: India with Anas, Poovamma, Hima Das and Rajiv Arokia won the Silver medal behind Bahrain. Here are the standings: 

Aug 28, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Mixed Relay Final: India will be line-up with Anas, Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia running last. Remember there are no rules about when a male runner takes the track and when a female one does in the race. India will be on the outermost track. 

Aug 28, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Time for the most anticipated event of the day – the mixed relay! In Anas, Hima, Poovamma and Arokia, India are in for a medal. Any bets on who India will send to run the first leg? Also, we’re hoping Hima is in the right frame of mind after that 200m disqualification

Aug 28, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

Women’s Javelin throw: India’s Annu Ravi has finished 6th with a best throw of 53.93m

Aug 28, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today - the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.

Aug 28, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

We are half an hour away from the Mixed Relay final where India will be represented by Md. Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv. 

Aug 28, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)

Women’s 500m final: India’s Suriya and Sanjivani did not finish among the medal places in the final. The Indians finished fifth and seventh respectively. 

Aug 28, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)

Here are some incredible numbers on Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson's fantastic performance in the Men's 800m final: 

Aug 28, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Always speaking his mind is the former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi: 

Aug 28, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)

Women’s Javelin: India’s Annu Rani is fifth in the final currently having thrown a best of 53.93m. She's a little over two metres off the bronze medal position.

Aug 28, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 6:30 pm (IST)

Women’s 5000m final: India are represented by Suriya and Sanjivani in the event.

Aug 28, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 6:25 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

SILVER MEDAL! 

India have bagged a Silver medal in Kurash in the -52kg category with Pincky Balhara losing out in the Gold medal match to Gulnor Sulaymanova. 

Aug 28, 2018 6:14 pm (IST)

Men's 800m final: India's Manjit Singh has come in first in the final with a time of 1:46:15 seconds. Jinson Johnson has finished second with a time of 1:46:35 seconds. 

Aug 28, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)

Men's 800m final: India's Jinson Johnson is in the fray in the final with Manjit Singh for company. Can he add to the tally? 

Aug 28, 2018 6:06 pm (IST)

Women's Javelin final: India's Annu Rani has had her first go and she has thrown 51.30m in her first attempt. She is well off the leader from China Shiying Liu who threw 66.09m - a Games record! 

Aug 28, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)
Aug 28, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)

Kurash: India are assured of at least a Silver medal as Pincky has qualified for the final in Women's -52kg category 

Aug 28, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: India's Hima Das and Co Finish Mixed Relay With Silver
Hima Das (AFI/ Twitter)

DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.

She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.

It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.

India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
