Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: India's Hima Das and Co Finish Mixed Relay With Silver

The Mixed 4x400m Relay made a fabulous debut at the Asian Games with Bahrain taking gold, India silver, and Uzbekistan the bronze.
Latest Update: India have won three Silver medals to begin Day 10, two came from the Compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu had to settle for Silver as well as World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying eased past her to win Gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea. In Athletics, India's Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson bagged Gold and Silver respectively in the Men's 800m, while we bagged a historic Silver medal in Kurash thanks to Pincky Balhara.
19-year-old Pincky Balhara won the silver medal in women's 52 kg Kurash at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
Bahrain sets World Best timing in 4x400m Mixed Relay- 3:11.89 with that Gold medal, #Indian team of Md. Anas, Poovamma, #HimaDas & Arokia Rajiv grabs Silver medal- 3:15.71, Kazakhastan bagged bronze- 3:19.52; #AsianGames2018 #EnergyofAsia @ioaindia @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/T83tsAnw30— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018
#India bags Silver medal in first ever 4x400m Mixed Relay at #AsianGames2018 with the timing of 3:15.71, Indian team comprised Md. Anas, MR Poovamma, #HimaDas & Rajiv Arokia #EnergyofAsia— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018
Congratulations to #NeerajChopra, the first Indian to win the javelin gold at the #AsianGames2018! #AsianGames #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/fPFLuNpvNW— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 28, 2018
A Silver for India in the first Mixed relay at the Asiad. Fabulous to watch, this is going to become more common in competitions. Sadly for India, after Anas gave that fabulous start, Salwa Naser came in India’s way once again as she gave Hima too much to do. But great decision from IAAF to include this in Tokyo for the Olympics.
Time for the most anticipated event of the day – the mixed relay! In Anas, Hima, Poovamma and Arokia, India are in for a medal. Any bets on who India will send to run the first leg? Also, we’re hoping Hima is in the right frame of mind after that 200m disqualification
India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today - the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.
Here are some incredible numbers on Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson's fantastic performance in the Men's 800m final:
#GOLD medals for India in #AsianGames 800m (men)— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 28, 2018
1951: Ranjit Singh
1966: Bhogeswar Baruah
1974: Sriram Singh
1978: Sriram Singh
1982: Charles Borromeo
2018: Manjit Singh#AsianGames2018
Always speaking his mind is the former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi:
Few Indn TV channels R seemingly obsessed w/Crkt even when no Crkt is on;I find it pretty nauseating that Sports coverage is so heavily biased..@neerajchoprajav wins Gold consistently at Commonwealth/Asian/World U-20 Championships-regretfully gets little mention..not digestible!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 27, 2018
WHAT A RUN! WHAT A BRILLIANT RUN!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018
Manjit Singh had to come from the 4th position to win GOLD Medal in last 50 meters.
With a timing of 1:46:15 in 800m men's event, he was simply sensational! Very proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGame2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/mZf6yaCnPO
GOLD for Manjit!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2018
Pacing up in the last few seconds of the race,what an absolutely fantastic finish it was from #ManjitSingh as he won the GOLD in men’s 800m with a timing of 1:46:15. You were outstanding,Manjit!#SAI #IndiaAtAsianGames @afiindia #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia🥇🎉🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TZ6oKQywJb
Our athletes continue to bring laurels for the country! Congratulations Manjit Singh for winning the Gold and Jinson Johnson for the Silver in the Men’s 800m events at the @asiangames2018. Your stupendous performance has made the entire country extremely proud #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2018
#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018— Team India (@ioaindia) August 28, 2018
In an amazing climax in #Athletics Men's 800m Finals race, #ManjitSingh pulled out really smart tactics & a brave effort to win Gold No. 3 for #TeamIndia while #JinsonJhonson picked up the Silver No. 17. #WellDone boys 👏🥇🥈🇮🇳#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zl68z26sIF
Two decisive Semi-Final and two placing-stage matches will unravel on the turf on day six of the women’s hockey event at the @asiangames2018 on 29th August. Here’s how the fixtures will play out tomorrow.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/uaj9U0xN1K— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2018
Hima Das (AFI/ Twitter)
DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.
She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.
"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.
It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.
India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
