Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 10: PV Sindhu Wins Historic Silver, India Win First Ever Table Tennis Medal

For the fifth time this year, India's PV Sindhu lost a final, and had to had to settle for silver.
Latest Update: India have won three Silver medals to begin Day 10, two came from the Compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu had to settle for Silver as well as World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying eased past her to win Gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea.
PV Sindhu scripts HISTORY!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018
Our stellar shuttler @Pvsindhu1 has clinched India's FIRST EVER SILVER in Badminton at the #ASIANGAMES. A match that will go down the history of Indian Badminton. Hats off to you @Pvsindhu1 🎉👏✌🏻🇮🇳#AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/63ku3NiBGv
What a performance by our star shuttler & #TOPSAthlete @Pvsindhu1 as she won a SILVER medal in the women’s singles event.— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2018
This is the 1st silver medal won by #India in #Badminton at the #AsianGames.@BAI_Media @bwfmedia #SAI #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames #KheloIndia 🇮🇳🏸🥈 pic.twitter.com/m3MI70ODcE
.@Pvsindhu1 @NSaina gave us several moments of joy and it's because of their dedication, the 🇮🇳 flag soars high today at the #AsianGames2018 Congratulations girls, the nation is proud of you! 💪🏸🥈🥉#IndiaontheRise #PVSindhu #SainaNehwal pic.twitter.com/3PDpTiA8W8— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 28, 2018
Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals on Tuesday.
Table tennis: The Indian men continue their difficult battle against South Korea. In the second match Sharath Kamal put up a great fight against world No 26 Young Sik Jeoung but could not convert it into a win and lost in five games 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8 to give Korea a 2-0 lead in the semi-final.
Must say congratulations to the world no. 1 magician Tai Tzu Ying. Can’t help but admiring her game. Congrats @Pvsindhu1 for a first ever silver medal at the Asian Games for India in badminton. You make India proud 🇮🇳🏸 @asiangames2018. Proud to support you @OGQ_India— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 28, 2018
Historic silver! 🥈💪@PV Sindhu played with a Lionheart, but succumbed to an unfortunate loss in the summit clash against top seed Tai Tzu; becomes the first 🇮🇳to win silver at #AsianGames, making another precious addition to her credulous medal tally. #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/pnXP15UrAN— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 28, 2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Tai Tzu looked like she just wanted to do something different flicking that one shot from behind in the second game, even as Sindhu tried to put up a fight. The final jinx unfortunately continues for the Indian. For Tai, well, she’s lost just 3 matches this year and 2 of those were this month, but the third wasn’t going to happen today.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Sindhu looks exhausted already, and needs to take a massive lead to take this one to a decider. Sindhu has looked promising in bits but she cant let go off the smallest momentum she manages to create for herself. There’s pressure on Tai Tzu too, nobody from Chinese Taipei has won a badminton gold either.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Tai Tzu opened up a lead in no time, and Sindhu needed to close in on that. Her rhythm went off despite a couple of superb winners here and there. Tai Tzu will easily go in to the second game with a huge psychological advantage.
Meanwhile, Tied at 229, the men’s compound final went to a shoot off, which was tied too! But the Koreans are the gold medallist on the basis of having shot more tens, just like the women. Silver streak so fat this morning, Sindhu has to play out of her skin to change that around.
SILVER MEDAL!
Archery: The Indian men's team (comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan) have won Silver in the final of the compound event after South Korea defeated them. The scores were tied on 229 each after the 24 shots and then they were tied in the shoot-off as well after which Korea bagged Gold because they had hit the bulls-eye more times in the final.
(Image: SAI)
DAY 9 REVIEW: Farmer's son Neeraj Chopra harvested another record-smashing gold in javelin throw as India's track-and-field athletes delivered a clutch of medals, while badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to a historic final on a brilliant day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Neeraj's gold and three other athletics silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, propelled India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze). Considered the biggest star in Indian athletics right now, junior world champion Neeraj delivered on the massive expectations in style, throwing the spear to a brand new personal best of 88.06m and leaving the field behind by quite a distance. Joining him in the record books was PV Sindhu, who became the first shuttler to make the Asian Games badminton singles final.
She defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina's run in the semifinals today, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asiad bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings. There was plenty of silver to celebrate as well, all of it coming from the athletics arena. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.
"My father passed away when I was eight years old. My mother has made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe her this. She is still earning just Rs 14,000 per month as a teacher," said the 21-year-old from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who is hoping to get a job now. Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver. Veteran Sudha clocked 9:40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal after the 2010 Guangzhou edition gold in the same event. But the man of the moment was Neeraj, the son of a farmer from Panipat who has caught the nation's imagination with his exploits. The 20-year-old, who claimed a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, had managed a gold medal throw from his very first attempt on Monday -- an effort of 83.46m effort. In the end, he was only competing against himself and he made sure that he gave the best account of himself. On the hockey field, the women's team followed the men into the semifinals. Skipper Rani Rampal scored a hat-trick as the title contenders outplayed Thailand 5-0 to go into the semis undefeated.
It was a reasonably good day for the boxers as well with Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. Vikas out-punched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts. Later, national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) defeated Mongolia's Nurlan Kobashev to also be one win away from a guaranteed medal. However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The squash players also made a winning start in the team events. The men beat Indonesia 3-0 in the morning before overwhelming Singapore by the same margin. The women, who had only one match, defeated Iran 3-0. However, cycling and karate did not throw up good results for India. In cycling, both the men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failed to qualify for the final rounds. In the team sprint events, the two teams finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants.
India did not have a single winner in the karate competition. In volleyball, the Indian women's team ended its campaign after losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match. In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage. Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's speaktakraw team ended its campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match.
-
27 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 227/950.0 overs 198/1048.3 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
-
22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/820.0 overs 79/1015.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
-
20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/718.0 overs 144/918.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
-
18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 329/1094.5 overs 161/1038.2 oversIndia beat England by 203 runs
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets