Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 11: Dutee Chand Wins Silver in 200m Final, Sharath & Manika Settle for TT Bronze

DAY 10 Review: Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.

Dutee Chand won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver in 200m final. Meanwhile, Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra settled for bronze after losing to Chinese duo in the semi-final of mixed team table tennis.Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics. Aug 29, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) SILVER in women's 200m race goes to Dutee Chand!

With a timing of 23.20s, she was terrific!

Many congratulations to @DuteeChand, an ex-trainee of #SAI COE,#Patiala on her 2nd medal in #AsianGames2018!🥈#IndiaAtAsianGames @afiindia #Athletics #ProudIndia @iaaforg #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lFhrRPSLSF — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2018 Aug 29, 2018 5:37 pm (IST) Triple Jump: Arpinder has bettered his mark in his third jump as this time he touches the 16.77 mark. He has been on fire after red flag was raised in his first attempt. Aug 29, 2018 5:30 pm (IST) Mixed Relay 4x400: So it seems that India's protest has been turned down by the Committee as the medal ceremony is taking place now. Bahrain gets Gold and India has to settled for silver. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstructing the path of Indian athlete Hima Das. During the third change of the baton, the Bahrain athlete fell and her one leg was inside India's lane and AFI believed that it hampered Hima Das's start to the race. Aug 29, 2018 5:25 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Great start for Dutee, but The Bahraini Odiong is too strong! Dutee was superb at the bent which is where she took the lead and threatened to beat the Bahraini to gold. Congrtulations to Dutee for her second silver from the Games. From being dropped from the team in 2014 and ostracized for her gender, to this! This is the mother of all comebacks Aug 29, 2018 5:21 pm (IST) In the end, the difference between first and second was a bit too much but let's not take anything away from Dutee, who was simply sensational once again. Aug 29, 2018 5:18 pm (IST) 200m: Dutee Chand has won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver. Dutee clocked 23.20 and she was only behind Bahrain's Odiong Edidiong who clocked 22.96. Second silver of the games for Dutee. Aug 29, 2018 5:14 pm (IST) Triple Jump: The Indians are setting the early pace in the event as they Arpinder Singh and Rakesh Babu are currently placed at 1 and 2 respectively. In his second jump, Arpinder touched the 16.58 mark while Rakesh reached 16.40. Aug 29, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) Dutee Chand could win her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 today as she will be competing in the 200m final. Dutee, who won a silver in women's 100m dash, stormed into the final by winning the semifinal in personal best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing. Aug 29, 2018 5:00 pm (IST) Here is the scorecard of the match! Aug 29, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India's Manika Batra and Sharath Achanta Kamal has lost their mixed semi-final against China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun. The duo lost their semis clash 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11 to settle for bronze. Aug 29, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) Triple Jump: India's Arpinder Singh hasn't made an ideal start in his event as his foot was over the designated line before making the jump. The star Indian athlete will look to make amends in his following jumps. Aug 29, 2018 4:45 pm (IST) Table Tennis: China have once again extended their lead over India as they win the fourth game 11-4. After a super third game, Manika and Sharath were no match for their Chinese counterpart in the fourth game. One more game win for China and they will be through. Aug 29, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: India take a game against China finally. Couple of superb shots from Manika. The Chinese are too quick and the amount of spin is insane. Great body language and confidence from Manika and Sharath so far. Match on! Aug 29, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The Indians have stromed back strongly into the match as they win the third game 13-11. The Chinese duo saved 5 game points, however, in the end, Manika and Sharath prevailed to take the game. India are now 1-2 behind in the semi-final. Aug 29, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: As expected, the Chinese are running away with this, two games up in the best of seven semis. But China is perhaps the only side the Indians can’t beat now. And yu can see the Chinese don’t take India lightly. Heartening to see the progress TT has made. For those who thought the first medal was fluke, well, this should make them change their minds! The sport definitely has the potential of becoming what badminton has become today. Aug 29, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun are in cruise control as they have won the second game 11-5. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra need a miracle now to overturn the 0-2 deficit and win the match from here. Aug 29, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The Chinese duo are completely dominating their Indian counterpart at the moment as they have won the first game 11-9. They have also started the second game on the front foot and have taken a deserved lead. Aug 29, 2018 4:12 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The star Indian duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal are back and they will now take on China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun. India have already been assured of a medal just by the virtue of being in the semis. Aug 29, 2018 3:45 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: An action packed second session coming up then! TT, athletics and hockey to keep us busy. First up, Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal will be up up against the mighty Chinese in the Mixed Doubles semi-final in an hour from now. Then, brace up for Dutee Chand scorching the tracks in the 200m around 5.20 pm. Two of our girls, Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are in the Heptathlon, which will have its final event, the 800m, around 6.45 pm. Purnima in the lead at the moment. But before that, hockey will keep us busy from 6:30 pm as an unbeaten Indian women’s team takes on China in the semi-final. Hope your eyes and fingers are ready for toggle time! Aug 29, 2018 3:36 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Wow! An unprecedented two Table Tennis medals from the Asian Games, phenomenal stuff. Pulsating decider that was tied on 5-5, and then 3 of the last 4 points going India’s way. What improvisation from Sharath, and fantastic support from Manika to make it…. Next up for India is CHINA! Aug 29, 2018 3:35 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India are now assured of only their second ever TT medal as Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal have entered the semi-final of the mixed team event. The duo are now assured of a bronze medal. The Indian duo won the thrilling match: 4-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8. Aug 29, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) Table Tennis: We are now up for a mouth-watering decider as Manika and Sharath have won the fourth game 11-6. This has been a see-saw battle so far and now we will have to see who wins the final round of this epic. Match locked at 2-2 in the mixed quarter-final. Aug 29, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Korea have once again taken the lead as they win the third game 11-6 and now are only one game away from assuring themselves of a medal. As for the Indian duo, they will have to hit back once again in this crucial quarter-final clash. Aug 29, 2018 3:06 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India have hit back strongly in the second game by winning it 12-10 to level the match at 1-1. Sharath and Manika were down 7-10 but they changed the complexion of the match by winning the next five points to win the game. Aug 29, 2018 2:58 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India are down one game as the duo of Sahrath and Manika went down 4-11 in just 5 minutes. The duo will look to make amends in the second game now in order to keep their hopes alive. Aug 29, 2018 2:45 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India's Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra will be in action soon in the mixed team quarter-final against North Korea's Ji Son An and Hyo Sim Cha. Aug 29, 2018 2:29 pm (IST) Kurash: Megha Tokas has made it into the quarter-finals of the women's 63kg category in Kurash, and is now only one win away from assuring India a medal in the sport. Aug 29, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) Good news coming in from Table Tennis, where Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have made it to the quarter-final of the mixed team event. They overcame the South Korean team 3-2. Aug 29, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) Aug 29, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) Unlucky for Sarjubala. She loses the bout 5-0 to Chang Yuan, and the surprised look on her face tells a story. The bout seemed to be closer, but the judges clearly thought otherwise.

India's Dutee Chand celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women's 100m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: AP)



With today's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.



In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games. "I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers. India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89. In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals. It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle. Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.



For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her. "If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition. The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place. India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.



"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara said. In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze. India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.

Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage. There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages. It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three. However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition. Also today, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.