Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 11: Dutee Chand, Women's Hockey Team Among Medal Contenders in Action For India





DAY 10 Review: Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.

Read More LATEST UPDATE: Swapna Barman finished in second position in the women's heptathlon long jump event, while Purnima Hembram finished fifth. There was disappointment for India's men's race walkers, as both Irfan KT and Manish Singh Rawat were disqualified under the IAAF's 230.7c 'loss of contact' rule. Hockey and athletics action will follow later in the day.Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics. Aug 29, 2018 9:06 am (IST) It's now time for the javelin throw in the women's heptathlon, where Swapna Barman has just thrown a distance of 50.63m - the longest in the field so far. She is currently in the lead with 872 points. Aug 29, 2018 9:04 am (IST) Judo: India's Vijay Kumar Yadav lost 10-0 to Uzbekistan's Urozboev Diyorbek in the men's 60kg round-of-16 elimination round. Aug 29, 2018 9:01 am (IST) The Indian team finished fifth in the Kayak 4 (K4) 500m men's heats, thereby qualifying for the semi-final. Here is a breakdown of that result and the team that is currently competing. Aug 29, 2018 8:31 am (IST) From Nowhere To The Podium, The Story Of Manjit Singh's Asian Games Success History was made by a man who two months ago was a pacesetter in someone else's race, footnote in someone else's record. Aug 29, 2018 8:18 am (IST) This is how the final standings looked like in the women's heptathlon long jump: Aug 29, 2018 8:15 am (IST) Women's heptathlon action has resumed again this morning, with India's Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram in the fray. It's time for long jump today, and Barman has come out wearing her protective face tape once again, much like yesterday. She is clearly in discomfort, but is still putting in a series of consistent performances. She finished in second position in the long jump, with Hembram in fifth. Aug 29, 2018 8:03 am (IST) While the women's 20km walk event saw one Indian athlete get disqualified, the men's event saw two as Irfan KT and Manish Singh Rawat too were ousted from the race under the IAAF 230.7c - loss of contact rule. A real pity for the Indian race walking duo, who had trained long and hard for this event. A learning experience for the future, one would hope. Aug 29, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Here are the final standings in the women's 20km walk: Aug 29, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Athletics: The women's 20km walk is an event which starts at the crack of dawn and extends into the wee hours of the morning. India's Khushbir Kaur has successfully managed to finish the event, and came fourth this morning with a timing of 1:35:24, one minute and 22 seconds behind the bronze medal time. However, Baby Soumya of India was disqualified from the event under the disqualification rule IAAF 230.7c - loss of contact, which is when both feet are not in contact with the ground, a key element of race walking. Aug 29, 2018 7:39 am (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games on Day 11. Day 10 saw more athletics medals for India, as Manjeet Singh and Jinson Johnson won the gold and silver respectively in the men's 800m final. PV Sindhu too won a historic silver medal - the first by an Indian woman at the Asian Games in badminton singles. Day 11 promises to be equally exciting, with the Indian women's hockey vying for a place in the final. Dutee Chand will also be in action in the final of the women's 200m event. Stay with us through the day, as we bring you all the updates right here!

Dutee Chand. (Getty Images)



With today's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.



In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games. "I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers. India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89. In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals. It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle. Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.



For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her. "If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition. The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place. India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.



"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara said. In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze. India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.

Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage. There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages. It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three. However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition. Also today, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.