Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 11: Swapna Barman Topping The Heptathlon, Mixed TT Team in Quarter-final





DAY 10 Review: Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.

LATEST UPDATE: Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are currently placed first and fourth in the women's heptathlon event, with just the 800m to go later in the evening. Women's Hockey and athletics action will also follow later in the day. Aug 29, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Korea have once again taken the lead as they win the third game 11-6 and now are only one game away from assuring themselves of a medal. As for the Indian duo, they will have to hit back once again in this crucial quarter-final clash. Aug 29, 2018 3:06 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India have hit back strongly in the second game by winning it 12-10 to level the match at 1-1. Sharath and Manika were down 7-10 but they changed the complexion of the match by winning the next five points to win the game. Aug 29, 2018 2:58 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India are down one game as the duo of Sahrath and Manika went down 4-11 in just 5 minutes. The duo will look to make amends in the second game now in order to keep their hopes alive. Aug 29, 2018 2:45 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India's Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra will be in action soon in the mixed team quarter-final against North Korea's Ji Son An and Hyo Sim Cha. Aug 29, 2018 2:29 pm (IST) Kurash: Megha Tokas has made it into the quarter-finals of the women's 63kg category in Kurash, and is now only one win away from assuring India a medal in the sport. Aug 29, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) Good news coming in from Table Tennis, where Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have made it to the quarter-final of the mixed team event. They overcame the South Korean team 3-2. Aug 29, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) Aug 29, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) Unlucky for Sarjubala. She loses the bout 5-0 to Chang Yuan, and the surprised look on her face tells a story. The bout seemed to be closer, but the judges clearly thought otherwise. Aug 29, 2018 2:11 pm (IST) After two rounds, a few falls, and a few interventions by the referee (yes, this bout has had it all), it's still neck and neck between Sarjubala Devi and Chang Yuan of China. Like Vikas Krishan's bout before this, it could go either way. A lot rides on this third round. Aug 29, 2018 2:03 pm (IST) Up next, Sarjubala Devi in action against Chang Yuan of China in the women's fly 51kg quarter-finals. A big bout for her, after the disappointment of missing out on representing India at the Commonwealth Games. Aug 29, 2018 1:45 pm (IST) And the bout goes to Vikas Krishan, who claims it 3-2! That was really close, and the Chinese boxer gave Krishan a fight till the very end. However, the Indian moves into the semi-final and assures India of another boxing medal. Aug 29, 2018 1:43 pm (IST) Vikas is looking confident and claiming the victory, but this could go either way. Aug 29, 2018 1:42 pm (IST) The second bout ended with the Chinese boxer once again landing a few suprise blows on the Indian, although Vikas is maintaining his balance extremely well. He has to go for it in the third round, which he is doing, and the bout is being fought at express pace now with no boxer holding back. The winner of the bout will surely be hard for the judges to decide, there's a lot going on here. Aug 29, 2018 1:35 pm (IST) Vikas Krishan is currently in action in the men's 75 kg quarter-final against Tanglatihan Tuoheta Erbieke of China. Erbieke is using his reach and height to cause problem's to Krishan. The bout has to be temporarily stopped owing to a small cut above Krishan's left eye, and the first round ends with a couple of solid punches landed by the Chinese boxer on the Indian. Aug 29, 2018 1:21 pm (IST) Table Tennis: After winning their round of 32 fixture, The duo of Amalraj Anthony and Madhurika Patkar have gone down 3-1 to Ho Kit Kwan and Ho Ching Lee in the round of 16, thereby exiting the event. Aug 29, 2018 12:58 pm (IST) Squash: The Indian team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna has defeated China 3-0 in the women's team Pool B tie. Aug 29, 2018 12:36 pm (IST) Aug 29, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) With the victory, Amit Kumar has assured India of another bronze medal, but he'll surely have his eyes on the gold. Aug 29, 2018 12:31 pm (IST) Amit Kumar wins the bout through a unanimous 5-0 verdict, and moves into the semi-final of the men's 49kg flyweight category! Aug 29, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) Round 2: Amit has really come into his own in this round, moving and countering much quicker than Kim. But the DPR Korea boxer is absorbing the pressure to prepare for a full onslaught in round 3. Aug 29, 2018 12:21 pm (IST) Round 1: Kim has landed a few solid blows on Amit so far, but the Indian in the blue corner has not flinched yet, countering Kim's aggression with a flurry of punches himself. Fighting fire with fire. Aug 29, 2018 12:09 pm (IST) Beginning soon. Aug 29, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) Boxing: Amit Kumar, Dheeraj, Vikas Krishan and Sarjubala Devi will be in boxing action soon today in their respective weight categories in the quarter-final. Remember, only one boxing bout takes place in one day, so plenty of recovery time awaits these boxers should they progress to the semis! Aug 29, 2018 11:11 am (IST) The last event of Women’s Heptathlon-800m will take place around 6:00 PM. @Swapna_Barman96,#SAI trainee COE Kolkata currently is in 1st position with a lead of 63pts while #PurnimaHembram is in 4th.

Wishing both girls the very best.#TOPSAthlete #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/3uz2xSqvhT — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2018 Aug 29, 2018 10:59 am (IST) Amalraj and Patkar are through to the mixed doubles round of 16, after winning their tie 3-1. So are Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal who beat J Choong and KL Dick 11-2, 11-5, 11-8 in straight games. Aug 29, 2018 10:45 am (IST) The Indian duo of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar are currently in the lead in their mixed doubles round of 32 match. The crucial fourth game is tied 7-7, which if the duo won, would give them victory in the match. Aug 29, 2018 10:41 am (IST) This was a good moment too, wasn't it! You champions 👍

Well done, Keep winning!#AsianGames2018 #EnergyofAsia pic.twitter.com/WBkKcLNjjs — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018 Aug 29, 2018 10:35 am (IST) A little throwback to Day 10, when Manjit Singh ghosted through the pack in the last 10 seconds to win a gold medal in the men's 800m final. His journey is summed up by this tweet from the Athletics Federation of India. You have covered a long, very long distance #ManjitSingh to reach that GOLD medal at #AsianGames2018 8-years ago from 1:50.88 in semifinals of #Delhi CWG2010 to amazing 1:46.15 in #Jakarta; here are your moments of #Glory with #IndianFlag; Congrats Champ, be #proudindian! pic.twitter.com/P2klYZSpD6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018 Aug 29, 2018 10:29 am (IST) Table Tennis: Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar are currently taking on L Indriani and Aji DP in the mixed doubles round of 32 match. The deciding game is being played, with scores locked on 1-1. Aug 29, 2018 10:12 am (IST) Women's Heptathlon: With just the 800m race remaining in the women's heptathlon event, there are what the standings look like. India's Swapna Barman sits at the top of the pile with a 63 point lead over China's Wang Qingling, while Purnima Hembram sits at 5001 points - 18 points behind third placed Yuki Yamasaki of Japan. Load More

With today's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.



In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games. "I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers. India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89. In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals. It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle. Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.



For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her. "If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition. The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place. India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.



"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara said. In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze. India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.

Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage. There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages. It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three. However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition. Also today, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.