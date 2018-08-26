GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Dutee Chand Takes 100m Silver, Anas & Hima Das Clinch 400m Silver

News18.com | August 26, 2018, 8:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' Live blog.

Day 7 Round-up: Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's record-shattering gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash, in the 18th Asian Games.
Read More
Aug 26, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India have filed an official protest for the disqualification of 10,000m bronze medal winner.
Aug 26, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)

This is how close it was right at the end but Dutee kept her cool and won the silver. 

Aug 26, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

Women's 100m: Dutee Chand is flying the Indian flag high after taking the second spot in the event. Dutee's timing was 11.32, which was just 0.02 seconds behind Bahrain's Edidiong who took the gold medal. Dutee wins the silver and takes selfies with fans to celebrate her stunning win.

Aug 26, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Women's 100m: India's Dutee Chand's event is next up and she will be competing against the best Asian athtletes in the event. Dutee is placed at the seventh running spot. She qualified for the final with a timing of 11.43.

Aug 26, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)

10,000m: Heartbreak for Govindan as he has been disqualified after finishing third in the men's 10,000m. He was awarded the bronze medal but after checking the replays, the officials found out that he had his leg outside the cirucuit for a brief period and he has been disqualified for that. So near yet to far. 

Aug 26, 2018 6:41 pm (IST)

Men's Long Jump: Heartbreak for India's Sreeshankar as he finishes outside the medal place. The youngsters last two jump was invalid and finishes with his best jump of 7.9m. China's Jianan Wang takes the gold medal.

Aug 26, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

10,000m: Lakhmanan Govindan has created history has he wins the bronze medal in the men's 10,000m. Bahrain's Hassan and Abrahan finish 1 and 2.

Aug 26, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Hockey: Indian team have continued their good run at the Games as they make it four out of four. India beat Korea in their latest match and they won it by 5-3. This was undoubtedly one of their toughest matches as before this match, they hadn't event conceded a goal. Also, they have qualified for the semi-final courtesy of this win.

Aug 26, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)

Table tennis: After Manika Batra put India in the lead in the Women’s team event against Iran in their final match-up of the day, Ayhika Mukherjee has lost to Neda Shahsavari in the second game with a score of 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 5-11. The contest is tied at 1-1 with Mouma Das playing an all-important third game of the tie against Maryem Samet.

Aug 26, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Boxing: India’s last boxer for the day, Shiva Thapa has lost his 60kg bout against China’s Shan Jun after referee stops contest.

Aug 26, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

Men’s Long Jump final: India’s Sreeshankar has bettered his performance from the first jump and he stands on third with a jump of 7.95m. The leader at the moment is Jianan Wang with a jump of 8.24m. 

Aug 26, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Silver for Anas too. The belief in India’s quarter milers at these Games has been terrific. You can see the body language is different, and that translates into medal winning performances. Hima and Anas will give us plenty of reasons to cheer about in years to come.

Aug 26, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)

Men's 400m final: India's Muhammed Anas clinched the Silver medal with a time of 45.69 seconds, while Rajiv Arokiya came in fourth with a time of 45.84 seconds. Bahrain's Abdalelah Hassan clinched the Gold medal. Here are the final standings: 

Aug 26, 2018 5:40 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Yet another NR broken by Hima who finishes second behind the stand out performer Salma Naser. Das has age on her side, and can only improve with experience. India needs to preserve this talent! 

Aug 26, 2018 5:40 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Men's 400 final: India's Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokiya are in the fray for the medals in the final. Here is the starting list: 

Aug 26, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Women's 400m final: India's Hima Das (50.79 seconds) has taken the Silver medal after Salwa Naser (50.09 seconds) took the Gold medal. India's second representative in the final Nirmla Sheoran finished in fourth. 

Aug 26, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

The Women's 400m final is about to start and India are represented by the young and daring speed machine Hima Das and Nirmla Sheoran in the final. The favourite along with Hima is Salwa Naser, who broke the Games record in the qualifiers. Here is the start list: 

Aug 26, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

KP Mohan, who has covered several international meets including the Olympics, Asian Games, World Championships and Asian Championships for The Hindu, has this to say about wonder girl Hima Das in his blog.

The Hima Das vs Salma Naser duel in the women’s 400m would be worth waiting for. Naser has remained unbeaten this season through six races before being beaten in Monaco by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. But Naser clocked a personal best of 49.08s there, a national record.

Having caught the attention of the Indian public, unfamiliar to success of our athletes at the global level, with her stunning display in the World Under-20 championships at Tampere, Finland, in July, Hima would be under pressure to live up to her new tag of the ‘unbeatable’ athlete over the final 80 metres of a 400m race. It would be the biggest shock of the Games if the diminutive Naser is beaten by the 18-year-old Indian who has a best of 51.13s. 

Hima’s progress in less than a year has left many baffled. It would be wise to wait for a few more years to see where the Assam girl could be headed. She’s scheduled to compete in the 200m also in Jakarta though there she might find the going tougher than in the longer event.

Aug 26, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

REMINDER! The Women's 100m final featuring India's Dutee Chand is slated to take place in a couple of hours from now. Here's the start list: 

Aug 26, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)

Men's long jump: India's Sreeshankar has had his first go in the final and has jumped 7.76m. China's Yaoguang Zhang currently leads with a Games record with a jump of 8.15m. Sreeshankar is currently second on the standings, but mind you not everyone has had their first jump yet. 

Aug 26, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian men's team continue to dominate the South Korean side and hold a 3-0 lead at the half time stage in their penultimate group match. 

Aug 26, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

Women's 100m final: Dutee Chand will be in action and in the fray for a medal later today evening. The final is at 7:40pm IST. Stay tuned! 

Aug 26, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)

Men's Long Jump Final: India's Sreeshankar will be in action very soon with 11 other champion athletes. Here is the starting list: 

Aug 26, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

Women's 100 Semi-final 2: China's Yongli Wei takes the top spot with a time of 11.29 seconds. Here are the rest of the timings from the second semi-final

Load More
Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Dutee Chand Takes 100m Silver, Anas & Hima Das Clinch 400m Silver
Dutee Chand. (Getty Images)

In the medal standings, India were placed eighth with a compilation of seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.

Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.

The Indian's domination can be gauged from the fact that silver-medallist, China's Liu Yang's best throw was 19.52m.

The athletics campaign was, in fact, off to a very good start in overall analysis with strong medal hopes such as Muhammed Anas (men's 400m), Arokia Rajiv (men's 400m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Nirmala Sheoran (women's 400m) advancing to the finals with strong showing in heats as well as semis races. Das also registered a new national record in 400m, completing her run in 51.00 seconds.

Dutee Chand (women's 100m) made the semifinals by winning her heats.

The squash players' singles campaign ended in the semifinal stage but that was enough to yield three bronze medals, there bes performance in terms of number of medals won.

Seasoned campaigners Saurav Ghosal, a silver-medallist the last time, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik lost their respective last-four matches.

Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia while Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia. Top seed Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China.

"I don't want make excuses but it's hurting badly. Against this player, you need to have high intensity. Towards the end of the second game it flared and I lost my intensity. But credit to him for fighting back after losing two sets," Ghosal said.

The debut sport of bridge also delivered some good news for India as medals were assured in the men's team and mixed team events. The two teams made the semifinals of their respective competitions. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

The women's hockey team also continued its fine run so far and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 triumph over defending champions South Korea. Gurjit Kaur's two penalty corner conversions late in the game was high point of the match for India.

In badminton, top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games.

Olympic and World Championship silver-medallist Sindhu outwitted local favourite and world No.22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 after Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani 21-6 21-14.

There was no shooting medal to celebrate in Palembang today as the Indians drew a blank in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in which there were expectations from 15-year-old Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala.

In the boxing ring, 31-year-old debutant Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that lasted just one round.

But there was no end to India's archery woes as they continued to misfire. The recurve archers will return empty-handed from the Games with both the men and women's sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events in Jakarta.

After a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei, while the men were beaten by Korea.

Similar was the story of the country's weightlifters. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category with a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).

India's medal chances were also dented in golf after all four players shot over-par scores in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) endured disappointing outings.

India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards.
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...