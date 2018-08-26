Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Dutee Chand Takes 100m Silver, Anas & Hima Das Clinch 400m Silver

One more medal for #TeamIndiaAthletics & this one comes from the Tracks too, #India's sprint star #DuteeChand grabs a silver medal in Women's 100m final of #AsianGames2018 #EnergyOfAsia @sports_odisha @rvineel_krishna @Naveen_Odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/escXEbYc3u— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018
Day 7 Round-up: Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's record-shattering gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash, in the 18th Asian Games.
AFI files a Protest regarding DQ of G Lakshmanan (10000m) at #AsianGames2018— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018
Looks like 10000m results is changed— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018
10,000m: Heartbreak for Govindan as he has been disqualified after finishing third in the men's 10,000m. He was awarded the bronze medal but after checking the replays, the officials found out that he had his leg outside the cirucuit for a brief period and he has been disqualified for that. So near yet to far.
One more medal from Tracks....G Lakshmanan wins Bronze medal in Men's 10000m with the timing of 29:44.91 at #AsianGames2018 Third medal of the day from #TeamIndiaAthletics— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018
Great great result Lakshmanan 💫
What a last few minutes #AsianGames2018 . Two 400m silvers and a rampant hockey team against Korea. #MohdAnas #HimaDas— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2018
Hockey: Indian team have continued their good run at the Games as they make it four out of four. India beat Korea in their latest match and they won it by 5-3. This was undoubtedly one of their toughest matches as before this match, they hadn't event conceded a goal. Also, they have qualified for the semi-final courtesy of this win.
Congratulations @HimaDas8 💪proud 🇮🇳Jai hind https://t.co/MEXDb1swoI— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2018
Table tennis: After Manika Batra put India in the lead in the Women’s team event against Iran in their final match-up of the day, Ayhika Mukherjee has lost to Neda Shahsavari in the second game with a score of 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 5-11. The contest is tied at 1-1 with Mouma Das playing an all-important third game of the tie against Maryem Samet.
Hima Das trails Salwa Naser by a fair bit on the home stretch but she wins women's 400m silver medal with a National record time of 50.79 seconds, the first sub-51 by an Indian. #AsianGames2018 #Athletics Nirmala finished fourth in 52.96. pic.twitter.com/pQawH31oiq— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 26, 2018
KP Mohan, who has covered several international meets including the Olympics, Asian Games, World Championships and Asian Championships for The Hindu, has this to say about wonder girl Hima Das in his blog.
The Hima Das vs Salma Naser duel in the women’s 400m would be worth waiting for. Naser has remained unbeaten this season through six races before being beaten in Monaco by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. But Naser clocked a personal best of 49.08s there, a national record.
Having caught the attention of the Indian public, unfamiliar to success of our athletes at the global level, with her stunning display in the World Under-20 championships at Tampere, Finland, in July, Hima would be under pressure to live up to her new tag of the ‘unbeatable’ athlete over the final 80 metres of a 400m race. It would be the biggest shock of the Games if the diminutive Naser is beaten by the 18-year-old Indian who has a best of 51.13s.
Hima’s progress in less than a year has left many baffled. It would be wise to wait for a few more years to see where the Assam girl could be headed. She’s scheduled to compete in the 200m also in Jakarta though there she might find the going tougher than in the longer event.
Dutee Chand. (Getty Images)
In the medal standings, India were placed eighth with a compilation of seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.
Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.
The Indian's domination can be gauged from the fact that silver-medallist, China's Liu Yang's best throw was 19.52m.
The athletics campaign was, in fact, off to a very good start in overall analysis with strong medal hopes such as Muhammed Anas (men's 400m), Arokia Rajiv (men's 400m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Nirmala Sheoran (women's 400m) advancing to the finals with strong showing in heats as well as semis races. Das also registered a new national record in 400m, completing her run in 51.00 seconds.
Dutee Chand (women's 100m) made the semifinals by winning her heats.
The squash players' singles campaign ended in the semifinal stage but that was enough to yield three bronze medals, there bes performance in terms of number of medals won.
Seasoned campaigners Saurav Ghosal, a silver-medallist the last time, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik lost their respective last-four matches.
Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia while Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia. Top seed Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China.
"I don't want make excuses but it's hurting badly. Against this player, you need to have high intensity. Towards the end of the second game it flared and I lost my intensity. But credit to him for fighting back after losing two sets," Ghosal said.
The debut sport of bridge also delivered some good news for India as medals were assured in the men's team and mixed team events. The two teams made the semifinals of their respective competitions. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.
The women's hockey team also continued its fine run so far and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 triumph over defending champions South Korea. Gurjit Kaur's two penalty corner conversions late in the game was high point of the match for India.
In badminton, top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games.
Olympic and World Championship silver-medallist Sindhu outwitted local favourite and world No.22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 after Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani 21-6 21-14.
There was no shooting medal to celebrate in Palembang today as the Indians drew a blank in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in which there were expectations from 15-year-old Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala.
In the boxing ring, 31-year-old debutant Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that lasted just one round.
But there was no end to India's archery woes as they continued to misfire. The recurve archers will return empty-handed from the Games with both the men and women's sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events in Jakarta.
After a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei, while the men were beaten by Korea.
Similar was the story of the country's weightlifters. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category with a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).
India's medal chances were also dented in golf after all four players shot over-par scores in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) endured disappointing outings.
India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards.
