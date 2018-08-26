GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: India Taking on South Korea in Hockey, Hima and Anas in Athletics Action

News18.com | August 26, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' Live blog.

Day 7 Round-up: Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's record-shattering gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash, in the 18th Asian Games.
Aug 26, 2018 4:10 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)

We're now building up to the track and field events of the day, where Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia will be in action in the final of the men's 400m event. Dutee Chand will be in the semi-final of the women's 100m, and long jumper Sreeshankar will be in the final of his event as well. Last, but not the least, we have Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran in the final of the women's 400m event!

Aug 26, 2018 4:03 pm (IST)

What a win for the Indian trio. They were behind after the first end, when a re-check by the judges leveled the scores. They did not trail after that point, and kept a steady lead throughout the rest of the encounter.

Aug 26, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)

India have done it. They win their fixture against Chinese Taipei 230-227, and are into the final of the competition! Now guaranteed of at least a silver medal. They will now face South Korea in the final - a repeat of the final from 2014.

Aug 26, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)

Chinese Taipei on 227. India need 27 from their last three shots to win.

Aug 26, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)

Just one series of shots to go, and India still have a four point lead. It really is their's to lose now.

Aug 26, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

Chinese Taipei get their second round out of the way, and so do India. As things stand now, India have taken a four point lead! The third end has gone India's way, as they now sit on 172 points. Chinese Taipei on 168.

Aug 26, 2018 3:50 pm (IST)

India take a three point lead now, as they sit on 143. Pressure firmly on Chinese Taipei.

Aug 26, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

8, 10 and 9 for Chinese Taipei, they move up to 140 now.

Aug 26, 2018 3:47 pm (IST)

India have won the second end by one point, and lead 3-1 in the semi-final.

Aug 26, 2018 3:44 pm (IST)

Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan score 9, 9 and 10. India still level on points with Chinese Taipei on 85-85.

Aug 26, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)

The second end begins. 10, 9 and 9 for Chinese Taipei.

Aug 26, 2018 3:42 pm (IST)

But wait! Upon closer inspection by the officials, India are actually level on points with Chinese Taipei. 57-57!

Aug 26, 2018 3:41 pm (IST)

10, 9 and 10 for India, but they go down by one point to Chinese Taipei at the conclusion of the first end by one point. Chinese Taipei sit on 56, India on 55.

Aug 26, 2018 3:40 pm (IST)

9, 9 and 10 for Chinese Taipei now. India need three 10s to draw level.

Aug 26, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)

After two 8's, Rajat Chauhan shoots a 10 to keep India two points behind Chinese Taipei. India finish with 26 after the first three shots.

Aug 26, 2018 3:38 pm (IST)

9, 9, and 10 for Chinese Taipei in the first three shots.

Aug 26, 2018 3:36 pm (IST)

Abhishek Verma, member of the Indian men's compound archery team was certainly confident of a good performance at the Asian Games as evidenced by the interview he gave below. The team event is now about to start, as India take on Chinese Taipei!

Aug 26, 2018 3:35 pm (IST)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Abhishek Verma confident of at least two medals despite absence of individual events - Firstpost

Top Indian archer Abhishek Verma is still confident of clinching two medals in the Asian Games, the same number he won in the last edition, despite the compound section he competed in not having individual events this time.

Aug 26, 2018 3:16 pm (IST)

That was close, wasn't it?

Aug 26, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan have entered the semi-final of competition! They trio will be taking on Chinese Taipe next.

Aug 26, 2018 3:11 pm (IST)

A dominant performance by the young Indian boxer!

Aug 26, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

India's Sarjubala Devi wins her women's 51kg round of 16 bout against Ghaforova Madina of Tajikistan to enter the quarter-final. She won by a margin of 5-0.

Aug 26, 2018 2:56 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Sindhu needed a new game plan and needed to attack. Seven points on the trot got the Olympic silver medallist in the lead, and it looked like she would be able to close the match out. At 11-14, the Thai played a superb smash to win a fantastic winner, but Sindhu made the most of her opponent’s errors. The Indian won 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 to ensure yet another Bronze for India. But to improve and go a step further, a different Sindhu will have to get on to court in the semi-final.

Aug 26, 2018 2:56 pm (IST)

Badminton: India's PV Sindhu has qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's Singles after beating Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol. This assures India of a second medal after Saina Nehwal. 

Aug 26, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)

Boxing: In the Women's flyweight category, Sarjubala Devi will face Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova in the round of 16.

Aug 26, 2018 2:48 pm (IST)

Badminton: It's a tight battle in the deciding game as expected. Neither Sindhu or Jindapol are giving anything away! Scores 14-12 in favour of the Indian in the quarter-final. 

Aug 26, 2018 2:42 pm (IST)

Badminton: India's PV Sindhu is fighting back after a small blip in performance in the quarter-final against Thailand Jindapol. At the interval in the third game she leads 11-7. 

Aug 26, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)

Boxing: India’s Manoj Kumar has lost his Round of 16 tie against Kyrgyzstan’s Abdurakhmanov Abdurakhman by a unanimous decision in Men’s Welterweight Category.

Aug 26, 2018 2:31 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

The Thai’s retrieving was better in the second game, as she levelled things at 7-7, and soon took a lead against the World Championship silver medallist. The World No. 11 is someone who’s taken a lot of her matches to deciders. Sindhu looked nervy as Jindapol took the second game 21-16.

In the medal standings, India were placed eighth with a compilation of seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.

Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.

The Indian's domination can be gauged from the fact that silver-medallist, China's Liu Yang's best throw was 19.52m.

The athletics campaign was, in fact, off to a very good start in overall analysis with strong medal hopes such as Muhammed Anas (men's 400m), Arokia Rajiv (men's 400m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Nirmala Sheoran (women's 400m) advancing to the finals with strong showing in heats as well as semis races. Das also registered a new national record in 400m, completing her run in 51.00 seconds.

Dutee Chand (women's 100m) made the semifinals by winning her heats.

The squash players' singles campaign ended in the semifinal stage but that was enough to yield three bronze medals, there bes performance in terms of number of medals won.

Seasoned campaigners Saurav Ghosal, a silver-medallist the last time, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik lost their respective last-four matches.

Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia while Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia. Top seed Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China.

"I don't want make excuses but it's hurting badly. Against this player, you need to have high intensity. Towards the end of the second game it flared and I lost my intensity. But credit to him for fighting back after losing two sets," Ghosal said.

The debut sport of bridge also delivered some good news for India as medals were assured in the men's team and mixed team events. The two teams made the semifinals of their respective competitions. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

The women's hockey team also continued its fine run so far and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 triumph over defending champions South Korea. Gurjit Kaur's two penalty corner conversions late in the game was high point of the match for India.

In badminton, top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games.

Olympic and World Championship silver-medallist Sindhu outwitted local favourite and world No.22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 after Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani 21-6 21-14.

There was no shooting medal to celebrate in Palembang today as the Indians drew a blank in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in which there were expectations from 15-year-old Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala.

In the boxing ring, 31-year-old debutant Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that lasted just one round.

But there was no end to India's archery woes as they continued to misfire. The recurve archers will return empty-handed from the Games with both the men and women's sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events in Jakarta.

After a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei, while the men were beaten by Korea.

Similar was the story of the country's weightlifters. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category with a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).

India's medal chances were also dented in golf after all four players shot over-par scores in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) endured disappointing outings.

India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards.
