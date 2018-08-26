GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Saina, Sindhu Aim to Seal Semis Berths; Manika Batra and Co Up Against China

News18.com | August 26, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' Live blog.

Day 7 Round-up: Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's record-shattering gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash, in the 18th Asian Games.
Aug 26, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

Badminton: In the Women’s Singles quarter-final, Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying has beaten the Japanese Nozomi Okuhara 21-15 21-10.

Aug 26, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

Table tennis: In the women's team event, Ayhika Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar are going to be the three who take on China in the second Group A game which begins soon. India beat Qatar in the first tie 3-0. 

Aug 26, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Shooting: In the women’s skeet qualifiers, India's Rashmi Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon are out of contention for the final. Sekhon finished 10th with 112 points, while Rathore finished 12th with a score of 111 points.

Aug 26, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Equestrian - How does the scoring work? 

This how the scoring in equestrian jumping events are done – the horses (along with the riders) are timed from a start and a finish line, and a final score is obtained by combining the number of jumping faults (4 points for every jump knocked down), number of refusals (a refusal is when the horse refuses to jump), and time faults (if the rider takes more time than the stipulated limit). Two refusals in the event automatically leads to elimination!

Aug 26, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Archery: The defending champions, India are in the quarters of the men's Compound team event after seeing off Qatar 227-213.

Aug 26, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Equestrian: Here's the Indian team who are in the fray for a Gold in the team final

Aug 26, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

Equestrian: India’s Jitender Singh (astride Dalakhani Du Routy) has picked up two jump penalties to finish individual 3-day eventing with 92.00 points.

Aug 26, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

Equestrian: India's Ashish Malik, who is an army officer has just finished his Jumping final round with no penalties. It was a great round for him and his horse Frimeur Du Record Ch and they lead with a timing of 55.10 seconds. Currently India are  leading the charts in the individual event, and are third in the team event. 

Aug 26, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

Suyash Upadhyaya for News18Sports: 

India has not won an individual equestrian medal since the 1982 Asian Games when it was introduced for the first time in New Delhi. But that might change on day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games as 26 year old Fouad Mirza leads going into the final jumping event. While Japan has traditionally dominated the sport, Mirza would be hoping to end it this year and add to India’s tally of 10 Asian Games medals.

Aug 26, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

Suyash Upadhyaya for News18Sports: 

Aug 26, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

Volleyball: The Indian men’s team have lost the first set 25-23 against Japan in men's classification match.

Aug 26, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

Despite all the joy Saina and Sindhu has given us all, India have never won a women’s singles medal at the Asiad, as unbelievable as that may sound. Today’s when the girls get a chance to change that around with both players playing their respective quarter finals. First up, it’s the battle of the former World No. 1s – Saina vs Ratchanok Intanon. Saina has won more duels between the two, as recently as the World Championships in fact where Saina won 21-16, 21-19. Sindhu up against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol. Both Sindhu and Saina had easy previous outings. Sindhu has made it to plenty of finals this year but is still missing a title. The only place our girls could meet is the final, just like CWG, where Saina beat Sindhu.

Aug 26, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

Handball: India have lost their match against Chinese Taipei 31-35 in their Group 3 contest.

Aug 26, 2018 11:02 am (IST)

Shooting: In men's skeet Qualification Day 2, India's Sheeraj Shiekh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are currently placed sixth and 13th respectively.

Aug 26, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

Here's a look once again at Tejinder Pal Singh Toor's fantastic Gold medal winning throw: 

Aug 26, 2018 10:59 am (IST)
Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books

New Delhi: Hima Das wanted to fly in an airplane, and visit fancied foreign lands. "You have to study very hard to get there," her father Ranjit Das told her.

Aug 26, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Bridge: In the mixed team semi-finals, India have finished with a score of 69.67, topping the standings, with China behind at 45, Thailand at 35 and Indonesia at 21. The second semi-final will begin at noon IST. 

Aug 26, 2018 10:43 am (IST)

Badminton: India's Saina Nehwal will be in action shortly in her quarterfinal match against Ratchanok Intanon.  After that, PV Sindhu will play Jindapol Nitchaon in her quarterfinal. 

Aug 26, 2018 10:29 am (IST)

Shooting: In women's skeet qualification on Day 2, India's Ganemat Sekhon is in 10th place while Rashmi Rathore is 12th and are unlikely to make the cut eventually for the final.

Aug 26, 2018 10:29 am (IST)

Aug 26, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 10:21 am (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 10:13 am (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 10:12 am (IST)

Archery: India will play Philippines in the men’s compound team quarter-final later today.

Aug 26, 2018 10:12 am (IST)

Handball: The Indian men’s team trails Chinese Taipei 12-15 at the end of the first half in their group match.

Aug 26, 2018 9:58 am (IST)

Archery: India beat Qatar 227-213 in 1/8 eliminations to qualify for Compound Men's Team quarterfinals.

Aug 26, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

Athletics: The Men's 400m Hurdles Heats have been called off which means we will straight away go to the semi-finals in the second session in the evening. There are two Indians, Dharun Ayyasamy and Santhosh Kumar, who will be in action. 

Aug 26, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Aug 26, 2018 9:35 am (IST)

Sepak Takraw: India have been handed their second consecutive defeat in Men's Regu group stages as they lost to Malaysia 0-2. They had earlier lost to Korea by the same margin. India play China in their next Group B game. 

Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Saina, Sindhu Aim to Seal Semis Berths; Manika Batra and Co Up Against China
(Image: AP)

In the medal standings, India were placed eighth with a compilation of seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.

Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.

The Indian's domination can be gauged from the fact that silver-medallist, China's Liu Yang's best throw was 19.52m.

The athletics campaign was, in fact, off to a very good start in overall analysis with strong medal hopes such as Muhammed Anas (men's 400m), Arokia Rajiv (men's 400m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Nirmala Sheoran (women's 400m) advancing to the finals with strong showing in heats as well as semis races. Das also registered a new national record in 400m, completing her run in 51.00 seconds.

Dutee Chand (women's 100m) made the semifinals by winning her heats.

The squash players' singles campaign ended in the semifinal stage but that was enough to yield three bronze medals, there bes performance in terms of number of medals won.

Seasoned campaigners Saurav Ghosal, a silver-medallist the last time, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik lost their respective last-four matches.

Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia while Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia. Top seed Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China.

"I don't want make excuses but it's hurting badly. Against this player, you need to have high intensity. Towards the end of the second game it flared and I lost my intensity. But credit to him for fighting back after losing two sets," Ghosal said.

The debut sport of bridge also delivered some good news for India as medals were assured in the men's team and mixed team events. The two teams made the semifinals of their respective competitions. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

The women's hockey team also continued its fine run so far and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 triumph over defending champions South Korea. Gurjit Kaur's two penalty corner conversions late in the game was high point of the match for India.

In badminton, top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games.

Olympic and World Championship silver-medallist Sindhu outwitted local favourite and world No.22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 after Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani 21-6 21-14.

There was no shooting medal to celebrate in Palembang today as the Indians drew a blank in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in which there were expectations from 15-year-old Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala.

In the boxing ring, 31-year-old debutant Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that lasted just one round.

But there was no end to India's archery woes as they continued to misfire. The recurve archers will return empty-handed from the Games with both the men and women's sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events in Jakarta.

After a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei, while the men were beaten by Korea.

Similar was the story of the country's weightlifters. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category with a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).

India's medal chances were also dented in golf after all four players shot over-par scores in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) endured disappointing outings.

India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards.
