Asian Games Live Updates Day 8: Saina, Sindhu Aim to Seal Semis Berths; Manika Batra and Co Up Against China

Day 7 Round-up: Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's record-shattering gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash, in the 18th Asian Games.
Rakesh Kumar (Veni Vedi Vici) picked up four penalties for this drop and finished the 3-day eventing with 39.80 points. #Equestrian #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/pBEwNTSCS5— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 26, 2018
Equestrian - How does the scoring work?
This how the scoring in equestrian jumping events are done – the horses (along with the riders) are timed from a start and a finish line, and a final score is obtained by combining the number of jumping faults (4 points for every jump knocked down), number of refusals (a refusal is when the horse refuses to jump), and time faults (if the rider takes more time than the stipulated limit). Two refusals in the event automatically leads to elimination!
Equestrian: India's Ashish Malik, who is an army officer has just finished his Jumping final round with no penalties. It was a great round for him and his horse Frimeur Du Record Ch and they lead with a timing of 55.10 seconds. Currently India are leading the charts in the individual event, and are third in the team event.
Suyash Upadhyaya for News18Sports:
India has not won an individual equestrian medal since the 1982 Asian Games when it was introduced for the first time in New Delhi. But that might change on day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games as 26 year old Fouad Mirza leads going into the final jumping event. While Japan has traditionally dominated the sport, Mirza would be hoping to end it this year and add to India’s tally of 10 Asian Games medals.
Suyash Upadhyaya for News18Sports:
India has not won an individual equestrian medal since the 1982 Asian Games when it was introduced for the first time in New Delhi. But that might change on day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games as 26 year old Fouad Mirza leads going into the final jumping event. While Japan has traditionally dominated the sport, Mirza would be hoping to end it this year and add to India’s tally of 10 Asian Games medals.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Despite all the joy Saina and Sindhu has given us all, India have never won a women’s singles medal at the Asiad, as unbelievable as that may sound. Today’s when the girls get a chance to change that around with both players playing their respective quarter finals. First up, it’s the battle of the former World No. 1s – Saina vs Ratchanok Intanon. Saina has won more duels between the two, as recently as the World Championships in fact where Saina won 21-16, 21-19. Sindhu up against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol. Both Sindhu and Saina had easy previous outings. Sindhu has made it to plenty of finals this year but is still missing a title. The only place our girls could meet is the final, just like CWG, where Saina beat Sindhu.
Here's a look once again at Tejinder Pal Singh Toor's fantastic Gold medal winning throw:
My 20.75M throw yesterday at the #AsianGames2018— Toor Tajinder Singh (@Tajinder_Singh3) August 26, 2018
Thanks for all of yours love and support 🙏 #JaiHind@ioaindia @afiindia @indian_athletes pic.twitter.com/SkfZh0Fns8
New Delhi: Hima Das wanted to fly in an airplane, and visit fancied foreign lands. "You have to study very hard to get there," her father Ranjit Das told her.
With our champions at Athletes Village, #AsianGames2018. Great to see all in high spirits.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018
A moment of nostalgia for me. :) Very proud to be with the Indian contingent. pic.twitter.com/I6ZLBMSvti
Another challenge today, taking on 🇰🇷 at 4.30 PM IST LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia.— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) August 26, 2018
We’re thrilled by the support you’ve shown us. Please keep backing us and we will continue working harder! 💪🏻 #AsianGames2018 #IndiaKaGame #KoiKasarNahi pic.twitter.com/p9cd9n9u9H
Indian Compound #Archery team trio of #RajatChauhan #AmanSaini & #AbhishekVerma cruised past #TeamQatar as they shot a final score of 227 against 213 by Qatar. #TeamIndia progress into the Quarter-finals and will face Philippines next! #AsianGames2018 #AllTheBest#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JdUXgdNUq8— Team India (@ioaindia) August 26, 2018
At #AsianGames2018 today@NSaina @Pvsindhu1 CAN get us an individual singles medal after a gap of 36 yrs!!— Aparna Popat OLY (@aparnapopat) August 26, 2018
The only previous individual singles medal at Asiad was a bronze won by Syed Modi in 1982 in the Mens singles.@BAI_Media @ioaindia
(Image: AP)
In the medal standings, India were placed eighth with a compilation of seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.
Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.
The Indian's domination can be gauged from the fact that silver-medallist, China's Liu Yang's best throw was 19.52m.
The athletics campaign was, in fact, off to a very good start in overall analysis with strong medal hopes such as Muhammed Anas (men's 400m), Arokia Rajiv (men's 400m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Nirmala Sheoran (women's 400m) advancing to the finals with strong showing in heats as well as semis races. Das also registered a new national record in 400m, completing her run in 51.00 seconds.
Dutee Chand (women's 100m) made the semifinals by winning her heats.
The squash players' singles campaign ended in the semifinal stage but that was enough to yield three bronze medals, there bes performance in terms of number of medals won.
Seasoned campaigners Saurav Ghosal, a silver-medallist the last time, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik lost their respective last-four matches.
Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia while Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia. Top seed Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China.
"I don't want make excuses but it's hurting badly. Against this player, you need to have high intensity. Towards the end of the second game it flared and I lost my intensity. But credit to him for fighting back after losing two sets," Ghosal said.
The debut sport of bridge also delivered some good news for India as medals were assured in the men's team and mixed team events. The two teams made the semifinals of their respective competitions. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.
The women's hockey team also continued its fine run so far and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 triumph over defending champions South Korea. Gurjit Kaur's two penalty corner conversions late in the game was high point of the match for India.
In badminton, top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games.
Olympic and World Championship silver-medallist Sindhu outwitted local favourite and world No.22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 after Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani 21-6 21-14.
There was no shooting medal to celebrate in Palembang today as the Indians drew a blank in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in which there were expectations from 15-year-old Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala.
In the boxing ring, 31-year-old debutant Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that lasted just one round.
But there was no end to India's archery woes as they continued to misfire. The recurve archers will return empty-handed from the Games with both the men and women's sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events in Jakarta.
After a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei, while the men were beaten by Korea.
Similar was the story of the country's weightlifters. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category with a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).
India's medal chances were also dented in golf after all four players shot over-par scores in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) endured disappointing outings.
India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards.
-
22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/820.0 overs 79/1015.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
-
20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland AFG vs IRE 160/718.0 overs 144/918.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
-
18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 329/1094.5 overs 161/1038.2 oversIndia beat England by 203 runs
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
-
12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 299/850.0 overs 121/1024.4 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs