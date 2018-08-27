GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: India's PV Sindhu Aiming for Final Berth in Women's Singles

News18.com | August 27, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from day 9 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: India's day at the Asian Games 2018 has begun with a Bronze medal as Saina Nehwal lost her semi-final against Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the women's singles.
Read More
Aug 27, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Good to see the fist pumps! And good to see the aggression despite a body smash from Yamaguchi. Some power hitting from Sindhu as she looks to create a bigger gap in points. Come on!

Aug 27, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

Badminton: Sindhu looking to go through the gears in attack and smashes it straight at Yamaguchi's body. The Japanese can't return that for once and Sindhu takes a 5-3 lead in the deciding game. Powerful game by Sindhu at the net. 

Aug 27, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)

Badminton: If you expected any thing other than a tight start but better momentum for Yamaguchi in the deciding game, then you were wrong. Sindhu is playing catch-up and needs a boost in confidence in the final game. It's 3-3 and looking tight as ever. 

Aug 27, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Table tennis: The Indian men's table tennis team won their first team Group D tie against Macau 3-0. Amalraj Anthony, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar won their respective matches, and the tie wasn't required to go into a best of 5 to determine the winner.

Aug 27, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

Badminton: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi in numbers: 

Aug 27, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

PV Sindhu needs her mind to settle down. She playing an incredible fighter and now needs to pull out some big shots out of the bag. Her aggression has dropped too. She'll need a big dose of that one to win the decider.

Aug 27, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

Badminton: Yamaguchi has fought back and how! From trailing by four points and looking down and out, she has now won the second game to level things in the second semi-final. Yamaguchi takes the second set 21-15 to make it one game all. The duo's has a history of playing some real humdingers, and history is about to repeat itself in the Asian Games.

Aug 27, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Badminton: This contest is heading towards a third and deciding game unless Sindhu can pull something out of the bag against Yamaguchi who seems to have found new energy. The Japanese leads 17-14 against Sindhu in the second game, having lost the first. 

Aug 27, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

Badminton: Yamaguchi tirelessly working away against Sindhu and returning every winner from the Indian as she covers the court at lightening fast speed. Sindhu is looking nervy and trails by three points in the second game. Score: 12-15

Aug 27, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Yamaguchi is the kind of player who doesn’t let her opponent rest. Taped arm and beginning to look a tad weary, but the world no. 2 has just got her nose ahead at the break in the second game! Great comeback by her and this is exactly the stage where Sindhu was looking nervy yesterday too.

Aug 27, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Badminton: At the break in the second game, it is tight as ever as Yamaguchi, though looking tired has fought back and Sindhu once again seems to be getting jittery as she closes out an opponent. Yamaguchi has a one point lead with the score at 11-10 in her favour, this is after she was trailing by four points. 

Aug 27, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)
Saina Nehwal Ends India's 36-Year Drought in 36 Minutes With Asian Games Bronze

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal after going down to world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.

Aug 27, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

Trust the Japanese to make Sindhu play never ending rallies. Remember Okuhara in last year's world championships? Yamaguchi is not out of this yet.

Aug 27, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Badminton: After the first ten points in the second game, Sindhu is clearly controlling the pace in the contest. The points don't reflect it yet, but at 7-4 she has a platform to build on and storm into the final. It is unlikely to be long battles we are used to between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. 

Aug 27, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Badminton: Yet another tight start to the second game, just like the first between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. Sindhu though is moving around the court better and her returns are seeing lesser unforced errors. All square at 3-3. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Sindhu's movement on the court has looked so synchronized and effortless towards the end! She's scripted this game very well, moving into the net comfortably as it's progressed. But she needs to be patient while closing things out. One game up! One foot in the final.

Aug 27, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Badminton: PV Sindhu has raced away with the first game against Yamaguchi and is one game away from a Gold medal battle against Tai tzu Ying in the final of the Women's Singles. Sindhu won the first game 21-17 after a tight start. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Badminton: PV Sindhu has raced away with the first game against Yamaguchi and is one game away from a Gold medal battle against Tai tzu Ying in the final of the Women's Singles. Sindhu won the first game 21-17 after a tight start. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Badminton: Yamaguchi is trying to stage a comeback late in the first game against Sindhu in the second semi-final.  

Aug 27, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Yamaguchi has showed up with a heavily taped upper arm. Wonder how much it is troubling her. She's allowed Sindhu a lead for the first time. Think we can expect Sindhu now to take charge of this game. She's got into the groove now, and looking to attack more.

Aug 27, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

Badminton: Yamaguchi is feeling the pressure of Sindhu having found her groove in the first game. The Japanese is still to get going as Sindhu starts to build on her lead. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:45 am (IST)

Badminton: Right back from the interval and Sindhu has smashed it down the line well out of reach of Yamaguchi. Brilliant shot to open up a 13-9 lead in the first game. She is getting better as the game progresses. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:43 am (IST)

Badminton: No runaway leads for either PV Sindhu or Akane Yamaguchi in the first game. Both are matching each other shot for shot, even in case of unforced errors, which is normally a rare thing for these stalwarts. At the break in the first game. Sindhu leads the Japanese 11-8. That's the first time there has been a lead that big in the game.  

Aug 27, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Don't go by Yamaguchi's height. She's tremendous with her court coverage. Sindhu has a better array of shots, but the Japanese jumps around the court endlessly. Her energy can be rattling for an opponent and Sindhu has to play it very smart here. She knows who's in the final already. Wonder if that ever affects a player's semi-final strategy, given that the previous match finished only minutes earlier.

Aug 27, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Badminton: Yamaguchi takes full advantage of the chance for an emphatic smash. This continues to be a great opening game in the semi-final. Boy it is a tight contest. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:38 am (IST)

Badminton: Small break after nine points in the first game. Sindhu leads Yamaguchi 5-4 and neither player have gotten themselves going yet and are yet to go through the gears. Both are making unforced errors and misjudging shots. 

Aug 27, 2018 11:36 am (IST)

Badminton: Both these players have played each other quite a bit in recent times and it has been neck and neck like the first game. She has pulled things back to 3-3 with some accurate returns. Yamaguchi does not have the reach like Sindhu but is fast across the court. 

Load More
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: India's PV Sindhu Aiming for Final Berth in Women's Singles
Twitter/ OGQ

Day 8 Review: Hima Das shone the brightest with a brand new record to her name, Muhammed Anas did enough to hold on to his status of a regional force and Dutee Chand won another battle of relevance on a jinx-breaking day for India at the Asian Games. It was a day when India counted the silvers, a total of five, even though there was no gold in the tally. The country took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. The 18-year-old Hima shattered the 400m national record for a second time in two days for her silver while Anas grabbed the second place in the same event for men today. Dutee, for long haunted by the gender dispute case that she eventually won, dug her heels for a silver in the women's 100m in a remarkable photo-finish.

The silver medals from Hima and Anas were on expected lines as the gold winners in their respective events were outright pre-race favourites. Hima clocked 50.59 seconds to win the silver, while Asian champion Anas clocked 45.69 seconds in his 400m final. Dutee turned in a timing of 11.32sec. There was major heartbreak too as long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan crossed the finishing line at third in the men's 10,000m race but was later disqualified for violating IAAF 163.3b rule on lane infringement. He was initially shown to have clocked 29:44.91. If Hima, Anas and Dutee were the undisputed stars on the track, the equestrian team turned out to be the surprise package of the day, bagging a couple of silver medals in the eventing competition. Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual equestrian medal since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.

Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70. The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India. The debut sport of bridge than gave India a couple of bronze medals -- in the men's team and the mixed team events. India were also assured of at least two silver medals from archery after the men's and women's compound teams advanced to the final by prevailing over Chinese Tapiei in both the semifinals.

The Indian men are the defending champions and they lived up to their reputation by getting the better of Chinese Taipei 230-227 in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan were slow to get off the blocks before getting their act together to prevail 57-57, 56-57, 55-58, 59-58 in the four-set encounter. The Indian men will play powerhouse South Korea in a repeat of the 2014 Incheon Asiad title clash. Earlier in the day, the Indian women's compound team bettered its previous edition's performance by entering the summit clash, where it will also face South Korea. The team, comprising Jyothi Surekha, Madhumita Kumari and Muskan Kira, too, edged out Chinese Taipei 225-222 in another thrilling. Among other good results, India's defending champion men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals.

India scored through Rupinder Pal Singh (1st minute), Chinglensana Singh (4th), Lalit Upadhyay (15th), Manpreet Singh (49th) and Akashdeep Singh (55th), while Korea's goals came from the sticks of Manjae Jung (33rd, 35th) and Jonghyun Jang (59th). On the badminton court, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal headed for a gold medal showdown after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the continental event. First it was Saina, who locked at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. However, the golfers finished seventh at the men's team event. India, who were second and in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the tournament, came a cropper on the third day when none of the four players could register a sub-par round. The same happened on the final day and it was curtains for them.

India's shooting campaign at the Games also ended on a disappointing note after four skeet participants failed to qualify for the finals in Palembang. Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 13th and 14th respectively on day two of the qualification, failing to make the finals with scores of 120 and 119. It was a day of mixed fortunes in boxing as former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi advanced to the quarterfinals but Manoj Kumar and Shiva Thapa went out after pre-quarterfinal losses. Sarjubala, competing in the flyweight 51kg category, defeated Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0. Manoj went out after being bested by Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhman Abdurakhamanov in the welterweight 69kg category, while Shiva spent less than a minute in the ring before referee stopped the contest in favour of China's Jun Shan in the lightweight 60kg category.
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...