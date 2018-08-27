GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: India's Neeraj Chopra Closing in On Gold, Breaks National Record

News18.com | August 27, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 9 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: It has been a historic day for Indian badminton as PV Sindhu became the first woman to make the singles final at the Asian Games and assuring India of a Silver medal after Saina Nehwal had clinched Bronze earlier in the day.
Aug 27, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Women’s Long Jump: India’s Neena Varakil has bagged a Silver medal, the sixth in track and field, with a jump of 6.51m.

Aug 27, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin: Neeraj has thrown 86.36m in his 5th throw and there seems to be no stopping him from clinching Gold. Still leads the pack by a distance. 

Aug 27, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

83.25m in Neeraj’s worst throw of the day. The fact that he’s thrown the best throw of the day already can often lead to a slight slip in focus and concentration. The last time India won a men’s javelin was in 1982 courtesy Gurtej Singh. So another milestone by becoming the first gold medallist in javelin.

Aug 27, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

Men’s Steeplechase Final: Shankar Lal Swami finishes with a time of 8:43.43

Aug 27, 2018 6:23 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin: India's Neeraj Chopra leads the pack still, but has thrown 83.25m in his fourth attempt. It still does not matter as he is heading for Gold at this point in time. 

Aug 27, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Congratulations to 3000m steeplechaser Sudha Singh for her silver! Sudha ran her best race in two years a couple of months back in Guwahati. She clocked 9.39.69 there which was her best timing in a long time. In some sense, it was a comeback as she had left coach Nikoali with whom she had won gold at the 2010 Asiad. She’s also done high altitude training in Bhutan for this, and you could see that in her performance today.

Aug 27, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)

Women's Long Jump: After 4 attempts, India’s Neena Varakil is at 2nd spot with a best jump of 6.51m. There are two attempts left.

Aug 27, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: India’s Sudha Singh has won a Silver medal, the fifth Silver in athletics and her second Asian Games medal after a Gold in 2010, after she finished with a time of 9:40:03. Here are the final standings:

Aug 27, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

88.06m!!! You could see it was a big throw from Neeraj’s reaction after he threw the javelin out. He’s broken his national record and is easily the standout thrower in the lot. Are we going to see a 90m today? No idea. Is the gold coming home? Safe to say yes!

Meanwhile, big congratulations to 400m hurdles silver medallist Dharun Ayyasamy who started sport to support his family when his father passed away when he was 10. Dharun didn’t made it to the govt’s TOP scheme. This is likely to change that around. 

Aug 27, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin Final: India's Neeraj Chopra has extended the lead in the final with his third throw. It's a massive 88.03m which is also his Personal Best and that could just be enough to clinch the Gold. Neeraj has of course also broken his own National record too! 

Aug 27, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Chopra’s second throw is a foul, which is not anything to worry about just yet, given his first throw and the cushion it has given him, but Chopra wouldn’t be the happiest. It hasn’t been the highest quality this final so far.  

Aug 27, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Women’s Long Jump: India’s Neena Varakil has now moved into second spot on the standings with a jump of 6.50m. China’s Thao Thu Thi Bui leads the pack with a jump of 6.55m

Aug 27, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

Table Tennis: There has been a massive result as Manika Batra has put India in a 1-0 lead against Hong Kong with a win over World Number 20 Ching Lee Ho having beaten her 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6.

Aug 27, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal has defeated Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu 5-0 to enter Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarterfinals.

Aug 27, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Men’s 400m Hurdles: India have a Silver medal in the final with Dharun Ayyasamy with a time of 48.96 seconds to make it India’s fourth silver in track and field. 

Aug 27, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

Men’s Javelin Final: India’s Neeraj Chopra has a terrible second throw as he has fouled his throw.

Aug 27, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

Neeraj Chopra leads the pack after the first set of throws. Cheng Chaotsun, who has thrown 90m in the past throws 79.81s. Never never rule out the Chinese. Great start for Neeraj but too early to say! 

Aug 27, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin final: After the first round, Neeraj Chopra still leads the way. Here's the standings: 

Aug 27, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

Women’s Long jump final: India’s Neena Varakil has jumped 6.41m and 6.40m in her first two jumps and is currently third in the final, while Nayana James is bottom of the pack with a first jump of 6.08m

Aug 27, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Women’s 400m Hurdles: In the final, India’s Anu Raghavan has finished 4th and Juana Murmu has finished sixth. Here's a look at the timings from the final

Aug 27, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin: Shivpal Singh, India's second representative in the final has not had a great throw and he clocks 74.11m in the first attempt. 

Aug 27, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

Men's Javelin: India's Neeraj Chopra is the third to throw in the final and he has thrown 83.46m to begin with in the final. He has straight away gone into the lead. 

India's Neeraj Chopra after his first throw in the Asian Games Javelin final (Image: G Rajaraman)

Day 8 Review: Hima Das shone the brightest with a brand new record to her name, Muhammed Anas did enough to hold on to his status of a regional force and Dutee Chand won another battle of relevance on a jinx-breaking day for India at the Asian Games. It was a day when India counted the silvers, a total of five, even though there was no gold in the tally. The country took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. The 18-year-old Hima shattered the 400m national record for a second time in two days for her silver while Anas grabbed the second place in the same event for men today. Dutee, for long haunted by the gender dispute case that she eventually won, dug her heels for a silver in the women's 100m in a remarkable photo-finish.

The silver medals from Hima and Anas were on expected lines as the gold winners in their respective events were outright pre-race favourites. Hima clocked 50.59 seconds to win the silver, while Asian champion Anas clocked 45.69 seconds in his 400m final. Dutee turned in a timing of 11.32sec. There was major heartbreak too as long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan crossed the finishing line at third in the men's 10,000m race but was later disqualified for violating IAAF 163.3b rule on lane infringement. He was initially shown to have clocked 29:44.91. If Hima, Anas and Dutee were the undisputed stars on the track, the equestrian team turned out to be the surprise package of the day, bagging a couple of silver medals in the eventing competition. Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual equestrian medal since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.

Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70. The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India. The debut sport of bridge than gave India a couple of bronze medals -- in the men's team and the mixed team events. India were also assured of at least two silver medals from archery after the men's and women's compound teams advanced to the final by prevailing over Chinese Tapiei in both the semifinals.

The Indian men are the defending champions and they lived up to their reputation by getting the better of Chinese Taipei 230-227 in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan were slow to get off the blocks before getting their act together to prevail 57-57, 56-57, 55-58, 59-58 in the four-set encounter. The Indian men will play powerhouse South Korea in a repeat of the 2014 Incheon Asiad title clash. Earlier in the day, the Indian women's compound team bettered its previous edition's performance by entering the summit clash, where it will also face South Korea. The team, comprising Jyothi Surekha, Madhumita Kumari and Muskan Kira, too, edged out Chinese Taipei 225-222 in another thrilling. Among other good results, India's defending champion men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals.

India scored through Rupinder Pal Singh (1st minute), Chinglensana Singh (4th), Lalit Upadhyay (15th), Manpreet Singh (49th) and Akashdeep Singh (55th), while Korea's goals came from the sticks of Manjae Jung (33rd, 35th) and Jonghyun Jang (59th). On the badminton court, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal headed for a gold medal showdown after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the continental event. First it was Saina, who locked at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. However, the golfers finished seventh at the men's team event. India, who were second and in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the tournament, came a cropper on the third day when none of the four players could register a sub-par round. The same happened on the final day and it was curtains for them.

India's shooting campaign at the Games also ended on a disappointing note after four skeet participants failed to qualify for the finals in Palembang. Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 13th and 14th respectively on day two of the qualification, failing to make the finals with scores of 120 and 119. It was a day of mixed fortunes in boxing as former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi advanced to the quarterfinals but Manoj Kumar and Shiva Thapa went out after pre-quarterfinal losses. Sarjubala, competing in the flyweight 51kg category, defeated Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0. Manoj went out after being bested by Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhman Abdurakhamanov in the welterweight 69kg category, while Shiva spent less than a minute in the ring before referee stopped the contest in favour of China's Jun Shan in the lightweight 60kg category.
