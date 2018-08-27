GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: India's Vikas Krishan Overcomes Pakistan's Ahmed Tanveer, Men's TT Team Playing Vietnam

News18.com | August 27, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from day 9 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: It has been a historic day for Indian badminton as PV Sindhu became the first woman to make the singles final at the Asian Games and assuring India of a Silver medal after Saina Nehwal had clinched Bronze earlier in the day.
Read More
Aug 27, 2018 3:27 pm (IST)

Table Tennis: In the must-win tie, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has begun well as he won the first match 6-11, 11-2, 5-11, 11-4, 11-2 against Anh Tu Nguyen in Group D match.

Aug 27, 2018 3:16 pm (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the silver medal in the women's 100m final at the Asian Games.

Aug 27, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)

Congratulations still pouring in for PV Sindhu for making it into the final of the women's singles event at the Asian Games, this time from Abhinav Bindra.

Aug 27, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

The bout goes to Vikas Krishan of India! All the judges ruled unanimously in his favour, as he goes through to the quarter final of the men's 75kg boxing event 5-0.

Aug 27, 2018 3:06 pm (IST)

Full credit to Tanveer Ahmed, as he seems to have changed his strategy after the first round. He relied on an attacking strategy in the third round, with Vikas playing the waiting game. The Indian did connect well on a couple of times. He's looking to become the first Indian boxer to win three medals in three consecutive Asian Games campaigns. The results are now awaited.

Aug 27, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)

The end of the second round, and things have been tight throughout the last three minutes. A barrage of punches from Tanveer were directed at Krishan midway through the second round, and that might just weigh in the Pakistani's favour. Vikas, however, did not want to stay on the ropes for too long and decided to get back into the thick of things. The last round is going to be crucial.

Aug 27, 2018 2:59 pm (IST)

At the end of the first round, Vikas has been the more aggressive of the two boxers. Three minutes have gone, with Tanveer relying largely on a counter attacking strategy. Points will not be declared at the end of every round. Instead, the final result will be declared at the end of all the rounds, barring a knockout.

Aug 27, 2018 2:55 pm (IST)

Boxing: Vikas Krishan's bout with Pakistani boxer Tanveer Amed has begun. Vikas in the blue corner, and Tanveer in the red.

Aug 27, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)

Sailing: India have finished in 8th place in Mixed RS One Race 10.

Aug 27, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

Cycling: India finish 10th in men's Team Pursuit Cycling Track event, fail to qualify for Round 1.

Aug 27, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Indian Women Outclass Thailand in Final Pool Match

India outclassed Thailand 5-0 in the final Pool B match in the women's hockey competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Aug 27, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)
Asian Games: PV Sindhu Has Plans in Place to Outwit Tai Tzu Ying in Final

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying has proved to be a nemesis for India's star shuttlers but P V Sindhu said she has a strategy in place to outwit the world number one in the Asian Games final on Tuesday.

Aug 27, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 2:10 pm (IST)
Javelin Wonder Boy Neeraj Chopra Hurls Into National Imagination

His previous coach, Garry Calvert has called him a "once-in-a-generation talent." Anju Bobby George, former Indian bronze medallist at the World Championships said "he is the most promising young Indian athlete today," whose "best performances are yet to come."

Aug 27, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Karate: India’s Vishal has lost his men’s 84 kg QF against Uzbekistan’s Akhatov Shakhboz 0-8.

Aug 27, 2018 1:53 pm (IST)

Hockey: Indian women's team finish their group campaign at the top of Pool B with 4 wins out of 4 after beating Thailand 5-0 in the final game. The semi-finals are scheduled for August 29th. 

Aug 27, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women are piling on the misery on the Thailand team. After Monica made it 3-0, Navjot Kaur and Rani have added two more and made it 5-0 in the final quarter with less than 120 seconds to go. 

Aug 27, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)
Stage Fright, What's That? India's Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games

They're all teenagers but completely contrasting characters. However, two things unite them - the hunger to win, not just participate, and the cloak of confidence they wear while competing at the big stage.

Aug 27, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)

Hockey: Monica pounces on a loose ball and hammers it home past Thailand’s goal-keeper to make it 3-0 in the fourth quarter for India in their final group B game.

Aug 27, 2018 1:41 pm (IST)

Squash: In the women’s team event, India have beaten Iran 3-0 and will play Thailand in their next Group B contest.

Aug 27, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 1:35 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women have doubled their lead. Lalremsiami’s first shot was blocked out before Rani Rampal was on hand to turn it in from close range against Thailand. Less than 13 minutes to go in the final Group B game.  

Aug 27, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

Canoe: India come in third in the tail race, of the men’s TBR 1,000m behind Myanmar and Singapore. This is not a medal match.

Aug 27, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)
Asian Games: PV Sindhu to Fight for Historic Gold Medal, Saina Nehwal Clinches Bronze in Singles

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win but Saina Nehwal settled for a bronze following her 10th straight defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying, on Monday.

Aug 27, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)

Cycling: In the women’s team pursuit, India came in fifth in qualification and all five teams are through to the medal round.

Aug 27, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)

Sailing: India have finished 8th and last in both Race 9 and Race 10 of the Mixed RS One category.

Aug 27, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

Hockey: India's captain Rani Rampal has broken the deadlock half way through the third quarter against Thailand. India lead 1-0 with a little over 20 minutes to go in the game. 

Aug 27, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu on the final: "The final against Tai Tzu Ying will not be easy in anyway but I will give it my best. It is a big moment to be playing for my country in the final. Tai is a deceptive player, but we both know our games and the best one on court tomorrow will win."

Load More
Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: India's Vikas Krishan Overcomes Pakistan's Ahmed Tanveer, Men's TT Team Playing Vietnam
File image of Indian boxer Vikas Krishan. (Getty Images)

Day 8 Review: Hima Das shone the brightest with a brand new record to her name, Muhammed Anas did enough to hold on to his status of a regional force and Dutee Chand won another battle of relevance on a jinx-breaking day for India at the Asian Games. It was a day when India counted the silvers, a total of five, even though there was no gold in the tally. The country took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. The 18-year-old Hima shattered the 400m national record for a second time in two days for her silver while Anas grabbed the second place in the same event for men today. Dutee, for long haunted by the gender dispute case that she eventually won, dug her heels for a silver in the women's 100m in a remarkable photo-finish.

The silver medals from Hima and Anas were on expected lines as the gold winners in their respective events were outright pre-race favourites. Hima clocked 50.59 seconds to win the silver, while Asian champion Anas clocked 45.69 seconds in his 400m final. Dutee turned in a timing of 11.32sec. There was major heartbreak too as long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan crossed the finishing line at third in the men's 10,000m race but was later disqualified for violating IAAF 163.3b rule on lane infringement. He was initially shown to have clocked 29:44.91. If Hima, Anas and Dutee were the undisputed stars on the track, the equestrian team turned out to be the surprise package of the day, bagging a couple of silver medals in the eventing competition. Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual equestrian medal since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.

Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70. The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India. The debut sport of bridge than gave India a couple of bronze medals -- in the men's team and the mixed team events. India were also assured of at least two silver medals from archery after the men's and women's compound teams advanced to the final by prevailing over Chinese Tapiei in both the semifinals.

The Indian men are the defending champions and they lived up to their reputation by getting the better of Chinese Taipei 230-227 in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan were slow to get off the blocks before getting their act together to prevail 57-57, 56-57, 55-58, 59-58 in the four-set encounter. The Indian men will play powerhouse South Korea in a repeat of the 2014 Incheon Asiad title clash. Earlier in the day, the Indian women's compound team bettered its previous edition's performance by entering the summit clash, where it will also face South Korea. The team, comprising Jyothi Surekha, Madhumita Kumari and Muskan Kira, too, edged out Chinese Taipei 225-222 in another thrilling. Among other good results, India's defending champion men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals.

India scored through Rupinder Pal Singh (1st minute), Chinglensana Singh (4th), Lalit Upadhyay (15th), Manpreet Singh (49th) and Akashdeep Singh (55th), while Korea's goals came from the sticks of Manjae Jung (33rd, 35th) and Jonghyun Jang (59th). On the badminton court, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal headed for a gold medal showdown after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the continental event. First it was Saina, who locked at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. However, the golfers finished seventh at the men's team event. India, who were second and in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the tournament, came a cropper on the third day when none of the four players could register a sub-par round. The same happened on the final day and it was curtains for them.

India's shooting campaign at the Games also ended on a disappointing note after four skeet participants failed to qualify for the finals in Palembang. Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 13th and 14th respectively on day two of the qualification, failing to make the finals with scores of 120 and 119. It was a day of mixed fortunes in boxing as former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi advanced to the quarterfinals but Manoj Kumar and Shiva Thapa went out after pre-quarterfinal losses. Sarjubala, competing in the flyweight 51kg category, defeated Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0. Manoj went out after being bested by Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhman Abdurakhamanov in the welterweight 69kg category, while Shiva spent less than a minute in the ring before referee stopped the contest in favour of China's Jun Shan in the lightweight 60kg category.
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...