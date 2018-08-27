Asian Games, Live Updates, Day 9: Saina And Sindhu Looking to Book Finals Berth, Athletics in Focus





Catch all the action from day 9 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Read More Live Updates:Catch all the action from day 9 of the Asian Games through our live blog. Aug 27, 2018 8:57 am (IST) Senior Journalist, Suprita Das: In the second semi-final, it's the battle of the World No. 2 and 3. Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi in the team event recently at the Asian Games, but will have plenty of work cut out for her if one has to go by her form yesterday. Aug 27, 2018 8:55 am (IST) Senior Journalist, Suprita Das: India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be in action this evening.His best throw of 87.47m is about 4 metres less than Cheng Chaotsun on Chinese Taipei. But the good news for Neeraj and us is that Cheng isn't in the best form and his SB is 81.69m. But, but, but... before that, two tough semi-finals for India's shuttle queens Saina and Sindhu in a couple of hours from now. Saina is up against the tricky World No. 1 Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei who has a 11-5 head to head against her. Saina last beat her in 2015, but now Tai Tzu is a different player altogether! Aug 27, 2018 8:49 am (IST) The karate results are in. India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar goes down 1-0 to Kim Muil of South Korea. Aug 27, 2018 8:47 am (IST) All four semi-finalists are in the top ten of the world rankings. Expect the encounters to be fiery! Aug 27, 2018 8:42 am (IST) Remember, Saina Nehwal takes on world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei at IST 10:30 am, and PV Sindhu will take on world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan right after that. Aug 27, 2018 8:31 am (IST) Karate: South Korea's Kim Muil is currently in the lead against India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar in the men's 75kg 1/16th final. Aug 27, 2018 8:25 am (IST) Here's a quick look at the medals tally. India currently sit in ninth position with 7 golds, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. Aug 27, 2018 8:08 am (IST) Karate: Two Indians will be in the fray, with Sharath Kumar Jayendran involvement in the men's -75kg 1/16 final expected to be around 9:45am IST, and Vishal's participation in the men's -84kg quarterfinal after that. Aug 27, 2018 7:50 am (IST) And Muhammed Anas' performance certainly did not go amiss. MUHAMMED ANAS WINS A SILVER!



In a remarkable performance, Muhammed Anas gets a Silver in men's 400 m! The 23-year old athlete has made the country proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GKcS0bslUK — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018 Aug 27, 2018 7:47 am (IST) Dutee Chand's silver drew plaudits as well. What a day for India in athletics!



In a Magnificent run, India’s Dutee Chand won SILVER medal in Women's 100 m with a timing of 11.32sec.



KUDOS to you Champion! #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GI6ZH8o4Tm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018 Aug 27, 2018 7:42 am (IST) A little throwback to yesterday's track and field glory - it was a truly splendid performance by Hima Das, who broke the national record en-route to her silver in the women's 400m final. It was wonderful moment for me winning silver medal for my country in the Asian Games. Thankyou everyone for your support. Looking forward to my other events.🇮🇳

Love you alll 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GHXLR56kwS — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) August 26, 2018 Aug 27, 2018 7:38 am (IST) Equestrian: After Fouaad Mirza won India its first individual equestrian medal since 1982 on day 8, the jumping team and jumping individual events are underway this morning with India's Kaevaan Setalvad, Kevic Setalvad and Nukala Chetan Reddy in action. Aug 27, 2018 7:30 am (IST) Hello and welcome to our live blog on day 9 of the Asian Games, where we will be bringing you all the updates from Jakarta and Palembang. After yesterday's medals in track and field where Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand won the silver medals in their respective events, we have India's Neeraj Chopra to look forward to in javelin today in the evening. Also in action in the first part of the day will be Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in the semi-finals of the women's singles badminton event. They are both already assured of bronze, but can they go ahead and fight for the gold? There's a lot in store on day 9 of the Asian Games!

