1-min read

Asian Games: Manu Falters, Heena Finishes With Bronze

Suprita Das |

Updated:August 24, 2018, 2:15 PM IST
Heena Sidhu.
For the second straight event in a row, pistol shooter Manu Bhaker shot brilliantly in the qualification but cracked under pressure in the final. The 16 year old finished fifth in the 10m Air Pistol final with a score of 176.2 Her senior, Heena Sidhu, meanwhile, won bronze after a final score of 219.2 behind China’s Qian Wang (240.3) and Korea’s Minjung Kim (237.6).

It had been a topsy turvy final throughout, but for Bhaker, it was a battle to stay alive in the competition from almost the start as she shot an 8 to start her first series. There were a few 9s, and just a couple of 10s that were keeping the Commonwealth Games champion alive. Not for too long though. She survived three eliminations before getting knocked out, looking visibly disturbed and disappointed after her forgettable debut Asian Games.

Heena Sidhu, on the other hand, had an inconsistent qualification where she was languishing at 17th at one point. In the final too, there were more 9s than she would have liked. But under pressure, and fighting for a medal, the Patiala girl shot a superb 10.8 with just 3 competitors left in the field at that time. A 9.6 right after proved to be disastrous, as Sidhu had to immediately bow out of the competition.

Her bronze is India’s seventh medal from shooting at these Games.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
