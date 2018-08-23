English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Asian Games: Painful to Accept, Repercussions Can be Huge: Former India Captain Anup Kumar
India's shocking ouster from the gold medal contention in the 18th Asian Games kabaddi will have "far-reaching implications", feels two-time Asiad gold medallist and former captain Anup Kumar.
Twitter Image
Loading...
New Delhi: India's shocking ouster from the gold medal contention in the 18th Asian Games kabaddi will have "far-reaching implications", feels two-time Asiad gold medallist and former captain Anup Kumar.
Owing to their defeat to Iran in the semifinals, this is the first time that India will not be playing an Asian Games final since the inception of the sport at the Beijing edition in 1990.
"I am too stunned to react at the moment. It will take some time to accept that this has exactly happened. But let me tell you there will be far-reaching impact of this result and repercussions will be huge," Anup, who led India to a gold medal at the Incheon Games said.
He was the captain during the last edition when Iran nearly pulled off an upset win before India managed to hold onto their gold. Didn't we see the tell-tale signs? "Yes, we did," Kumar said.
"And I don't think that the boys were not sincere. But possibly we didn't factor in that Iran has improved in leaps and bounds over the years. I don't know by the time 2022 Asian Games are held, you might not see many of these current players. It is a historic defeat," said Anup, who was also a part of the champion team at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
When asked what exactly went wrong, Kumar explained that skipper Ajay Thakur's injury cost the team dearly. Ajay got a cut in the forehead and played with stitches.
"Ajay is a leader. When your leader is out for the maximum time, you tend to lose your way and that's what happened. Our boys started well in the first five minutes but I was surprised that the speed and intensity lacked thereafter."
"Ajay's absence did make a difference. Also our boys committed harakiri on two Super tackles. That cost us badly," he said.
Asked about the role of coach Ram Meher Singh, Anup didn't want to blame him.
"The coach can only help you before the match in training sessions. Once the match starts, it's up to the players to react to situations. In the 30 second time-outs, you can't expect the coach to tell you everything. These are all experienced players," he said.
A lot of people are questioning whether top Iranians playing in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has made the difference, Anup answered: "There is no doubt they have improved. What we should have done is to take our game a few notches higher. You cannot stop Iranian players from coming and playing in PKL. Stopping them is no solution. It's just that we had to take our game at a higher level."
Anup said that the way forward is tough with South Korea also emerging as a big force having defeated India in the preliminary round but not impossible.
"Now that this accident has happened, we need to be very aware about our preparations. No international tournaments should be taken lightly. It starts with our preparation for the World Cup," he signed off.
Also Watch
Owing to their defeat to Iran in the semifinals, this is the first time that India will not be playing an Asian Games final since the inception of the sport at the Beijing edition in 1990.
"I am too stunned to react at the moment. It will take some time to accept that this has exactly happened. But let me tell you there will be far-reaching impact of this result and repercussions will be huge," Anup, who led India to a gold medal at the Incheon Games said.
He was the captain during the last edition when Iran nearly pulled off an upset win before India managed to hold onto their gold. Didn't we see the tell-tale signs? "Yes, we did," Kumar said.
"And I don't think that the boys were not sincere. But possibly we didn't factor in that Iran has improved in leaps and bounds over the years. I don't know by the time 2022 Asian Games are held, you might not see many of these current players. It is a historic defeat," said Anup, who was also a part of the champion team at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
When asked what exactly went wrong, Kumar explained that skipper Ajay Thakur's injury cost the team dearly. Ajay got a cut in the forehead and played with stitches.
"Ajay is a leader. When your leader is out for the maximum time, you tend to lose your way and that's what happened. Our boys started well in the first five minutes but I was surprised that the speed and intensity lacked thereafter."
"Ajay's absence did make a difference. Also our boys committed harakiri on two Super tackles. That cost us badly," he said.
Asked about the role of coach Ram Meher Singh, Anup didn't want to blame him.
"The coach can only help you before the match in training sessions. Once the match starts, it's up to the players to react to situations. In the 30 second time-outs, you can't expect the coach to tell you everything. These are all experienced players," he said.
A lot of people are questioning whether top Iranians playing in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has made the difference, Anup answered: "There is no doubt they have improved. What we should have done is to take our game a few notches higher. You cannot stop Iranian players from coming and playing in PKL. Stopping them is no solution. It's just that we had to take our game at a higher level."
Anup said that the way forward is tough with South Korea also emerging as a big force having defeated India in the preliminary round but not impossible.
"Now that this accident has happened, we need to be very aware about our preparations. No international tournaments should be taken lightly. It starts with our preparation for the World Cup," he signed off.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Everybody Has a Different Journey in This Industry: Vaani Kapoor on Her Two-Year Hiatus
- Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...