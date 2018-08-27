English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: PV Sindhu Looks to Break Final Jinx
The Indian team has been in tremendous form this Asian Games and have been producing medals in heaps in athletics. On day 10 of the, once again a host of Indians will be in medal contention. Here is a look at schedule of Indians on Tuesday.
Jakarta: The Indian team has been in tremendous form this Asian Games and have been producing medals in heaps in athletics. On day 10 of the, once again a host of Indians will be in medal contention. Here is a look at schedule of Indians on Tuesday.
ARCHERY: Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea (11:15 AM IST)
Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea (12:05 PM IST)
ATHLETICS: Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST onwards)
Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand (8:15 AM IST onwards)
Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (5:55 PM IST)
Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:10 PM IST)
Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (6:20 PM IST)
Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India (7:15 PM IST)
BADMINTON: Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) (11:40 PM IST)
BOXING: Women's Feather (57kg) Quarterfinals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) (1:00 PM IST)
Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) (1:45 PM IST)
BRIDGE: Mixed Pair Qualification (8:00 AM IST onwards)
Men's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST onwards)
Women's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST)
CYCLING: Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu (7:30 AM IST onwards)
Women's Team Pursuit: India (7:48 AM IST onwards)
EQUESTRIAN: Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad (6:30 AM IST)
HOCKEY: Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka (2:30 PM IST)
KURASH: (Starts at 12:30 PM)
Men's 66kg: Jatin
Men's 66kg: Jacky Gahlot
Men's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar
Women's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara
SEPAKTAKRAW: Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan (12:30 PM IST)
SQUASH: Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand (8:30 AM IST)
Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia (5:00 PM IST)
Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar (2:30 PM IST)
TABLE TENNIS: (Starts at 8:30 AM IST)
Men's Team and Women's Team Semifinals and Finals
VOLLEYBALL:
Men's: India vs Pakistan (11:00 AM IST).
