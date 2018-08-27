Asian Games: PV Sindhu Looks to Break Final Jinx

Jakarta: The Indian team has been in tremendous form this Asian Games and have been producing medals in heaps in athletics. On day 10 of the, once again a host of Indians will be in medal contention. Here is a look at schedule of Indians on Tuesday.ARCHERY: Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea (11:15 AM IST)Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea (12:05 PM IST)ATHLETICS: Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST onwards)Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand (8:15 AM IST onwards)Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (5:55 PM IST)Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:10 PM IST)Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (6:20 PM IST)Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India (7:15 PM IST)BADMINTON: Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) (11:40 PM IST)BOXING: Women's Feather (57kg) Quarterfinals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) (1:00 PM IST)Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) (1:45 PM IST)BRIDGE: Mixed Pair Qualification (8:00 AM IST onwards)Men's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST onwards)Women's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST)CYCLING: Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu (7:30 AM IST onwards)Women's Team Pursuit: India (7:48 AM IST onwards)EQUESTRIAN: Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad (6:30 AM IST)HOCKEY: Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka (2:30 PM IST)KURASH: (Starts at 12:30 PM)Men's 66kg: JatinMen's 66kg: Jacky GahlotMen's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit KumarWomen's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky BalharaSEPAKTAKRAW: Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan (12:30 PM IST)SQUASH: Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand (8:30 AM IST)Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia (5:00 PM IST)Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar (2:30 PM IST)TABLE TENNIS: (Starts at 8:30 AM IST)Men's Team and Women's Team Semifinals and FinalsVOLLEYBALL:Men's: India vs Pakistan (11:00 AM IST).