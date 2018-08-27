GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Asian Games: PV Sindhu Looks to Break Final Jinx

The Indian team has been in tremendous form this Asian Games and have been producing medals in heaps in athletics. On day 10 of the, once again a host of Indians will be in medal contention. Here is a look at schedule of Indians on Tuesday.

Madhav Agarwal | PTI

Updated:August 27, 2018, 8:46 PM IST
(Image: Team India)
Jakarta: The Indian team has been in tremendous form this Asian Games and have been producing medals in heaps in athletics. On day 10 of the, once again a host of Indians will be in medal contention. Here is a look at schedule of Indians on Tuesday.

ARCHERY: Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea (11:15 AM IST)

Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea (12:05 PM IST)

ATHLETICS: Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand (8:15 AM IST onwards)

Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (5:55 PM IST)

Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:10 PM IST)

Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (6:20 PM IST)

Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India (7:15 PM IST)

BADMINTON: Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) (11:40 PM IST)

BOXING: Women's Feather (57kg) Quarterfinals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) (1:00 PM IST)

Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) (1:45 PM IST)

BRIDGE: Mixed Pair Qualification (8:00 AM IST onwards)

Men's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST)

CYCLING: Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Team Pursuit: India (7:48 AM IST onwards)

EQUESTRIAN: Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad (6:30 AM IST)

HOCKEY: Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka (2:30 PM IST)

KURASH: (Starts at 12:30 PM)

Men's 66kg: Jatin

Men's 66kg: Jacky Gahlot

Men's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar

Women's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara

SEPAKTAKRAW: Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan (12:30 PM IST)

SQUASH: Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand (8:30 AM IST)

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia (5:00 PM IST)

Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar (2:30 PM IST)

TABLE TENNIS: (Starts at 8:30 AM IST)

Men's Team and Women's Team Semifinals and Finals

VOLLEYBALL:

Men's: India vs Pakistan (11:00 AM IST).

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
