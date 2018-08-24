English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Rowers Add Gold, Bronze After Opening Day Shockers
After a forgettable Thursday, India’s rowers bounced back on Friday morning kickstarting the medal rush, with three medals, including a gold.
Indian Rowers in action.
Loading...
After a forgettable Thursday, India’s rowers bounced back on Friday morning kickstarting the medal rush, with three medals, including a gold.
First, Dushyant Singh bagged bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Sculls clocking 7:18:76. The next medal came soon after, with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh’s bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls. But the best news of the morning came from the Men’s Quadruple Sculls where India finished ahead of Indonesia and Thailand.
The Indian team comprising Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17:13 to bag the yellow metal and put away all of yesterday’s sorrows. Redemption certainly for Bhokanal who had a disastrous outing on Thursday in the Men’s Single Sculls where he failed to finish the race and ended last after a bizarre elementary mistake of forgetting to lock his oar gate.
India have traditionally done well in rowing at the Asian Games, and today’s comeback show re-establishes that supremacy for sure. The rowers added a fifth gold to India’s medals tally.
Also Watch
First, Dushyant Singh bagged bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Sculls clocking 7:18:76. The next medal came soon after, with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh’s bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls. But the best news of the morning came from the Men’s Quadruple Sculls where India finished ahead of Indonesia and Thailand.
BRONZE for Dushyant!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 24, 2018
Many congratulations to our rower Dushyant for securing ain the Men’s Lightweight Singles Sculls event with a timing of 7:18:76 at #AsianGames2018.
This is Dushyant’s 2nd #AsianGames medal.#AsianGames2018 #Rowing #IndiaAtAsianGames #KheloIndia #SAI pic.twitter.com/Zxp7HgkUr0
The Indian team comprising Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17:13 to bag the yellow metal and put away all of yesterday’s sorrows. Redemption certainly for Bhokanal who had a disastrous outing on Thursday in the Men’s Single Sculls where he failed to finish the race and ended last after a bizarre elementary mistake of forgetting to lock his oar gate.
India have traditionally done well in rowing at the Asian Games, and today’s comeback show re-establishes that supremacy for sure. The rowers added a fifth gold to India’s medals tally.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...