1-min read

Asian Games: Rowers Add Gold, Bronze After Opening Day Shockers

After a forgettable Thursday, India’s rowers bounced back on Friday morning kickstarting the medal rush, with three medals, including a gold.

Suprita Das |

Updated:August 24, 2018, 9:22 AM IST
Asian Games: Rowers Add Gold, Bronze After Opening Day Shockers
Indian Rowers in action.
After a forgettable Thursday, India's rowers bounced back on Friday morning kickstarting the medal rush, with three medals, including a gold.

First, Dushyant Singh bagged bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Sculls clocking 7:18:76. The next medal came soon after, with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh’s bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls. But the best news of the morning came from the Men’s Quadruple Sculls where India finished ahead of Indonesia and Thailand.





The Indian team comprising Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17:13 to bag the yellow metal and put away all of yesterday’s sorrows. Redemption certainly for Bhokanal who had a disastrous outing on Thursday in the Men’s Single Sculls where he failed to finish the race and ended last after a bizarre elementary mistake of forgetting to lock his oar gate.

India have traditionally done well in rowing at the Asian Games, and today’s comeback show re-establishes that supremacy for sure. The rowers added a fifth gold to India’s medals tally.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

