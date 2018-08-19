Asian Games: Sajan Prakash Breaks 200m Butterfly National Record Despite Finishing Fifth

Competing in the final of the 200m butterfly event at the Asian Games in Indonesia, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finished fifth overall. In the process though, Prakash has broken the national record in the event by clocking a time of 1:57.75 seconds.Prakash finished behind Daiya Seto and Nao Horomura of Japan, and Li Zhuhao and Wang Zhou of China, with a difference of 3.22 seconds between first placed Seto and him.Racing in lane three, the Indian swimmer maintained his position throughout the race and didn’t lose momentum, as he went and bettered his own national record that was set by him in Singapore in May this year. He had clocked 1:58.08 earlier.Prakash is competing at the Asian Games as the flood situation in his native Kerala remains dire. The state has suffered its worst floods in history, and Prakash (who hails from Idukki) has family back home which has been displaced by the floods.Meanwhile, Srihari Nataraj, the other Indian swimmer in action today at the Asian Games managed a seventh place finish in the 50m backstroke final.