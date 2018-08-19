English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Asian Games: Shooters, Wrestlers Could Be Among Medals On Day Two
After a mixed bag of an opening at the 2018 Asian Games, India will have to bank on its shooters and wrestlers yet again on Day two.
Loading...
After a mixed bag of an opening at the 2018 Asian Games, India will have to bank on its shooters and wrestlers yet again on Day two.
SHOOTING
6.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Men): Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar. Final at 8.45 am IST
7 am IST Trap Qualification (Women): Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar. Final at 1 pm IST
8 am IST Trap Qualification (Men): Manavjit Sandhu, Lakshay. Final at 3 pm IST
8.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle (Women): Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan. Final at 10.30 am IST
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar could add to their bronze medals from the opening day in their individual events. In the trap ranges the seasoned Manavjit Sandhu, who had an excellent qualification on Sunday, will hope to continue the good work on the second day.
WRESTLING
12 pm IST onwards - Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Vinesh Phogat could face China’s Yanan Sun against who she had sustained a freak injury at the Olympics two years ago that ended her campaign. The Indian could also be up against the world champion from Japan, Yuki Irei. For Rio Olympics Sakshi Malik, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games earlier in the year, it is yet another opportunity to prove that she’s not done yet.
Here’s what’s going to keep the Indian contingent busy at the start of the week:
Aquatics (Swimming) - Men: Neel Roy (200m individual medley), Sajan Prakash, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar (4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Badminton - Men’s Team and Women’s Team event
Field Hockey - Men – India vs Indonesia – 6:30 PM
Gymnastics (Artistic) - Men’s Individual All-Round (Medal Event) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma, Men’s team all-round (Qualification) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma
Kabaddi - India (Men and Women) are placed in Group A.
Rowing - Men: Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal – Quadruple Sculls
Dushyant – Lightweight Single Sculls
Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Lightweight Double Sculls
Akshat, N Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M Lakshman Rohith – Lightweight Eight
Women: Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke – Women’s Four
Sepaktakraw - Men’s Team Regu – India vs Iran – 7:30 AM
Women’s Team Regu – India vs Laos – 10:30 AM
Shooting - Men: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 8:30 (Medal event – 10:30 AM) Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu – Trap Qualification – 9:00 AM (Medal event – 4:00 PM)
Women: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 10:30 AM (Medal event – 12:30 PM), Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar – Trap Qualification – 8:00 AM (Medal Event – 2:00 PM)
Taekwondo - Latika Bhandari – 53 kg
Tennis - Men’s Singles – Round of 32
Women’s Singles – Round of 32
Men’s Doubles (1st Round) – Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan
Women’s Doubles (1st Round) – Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia/Prarthana Thombare
Volleyball – Indoor Competition
Men’s – India vs Hong Kong – 6:00 PM
Wrestling
Men: Sumit Malik (125 kg)
Women: Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Wushu - Men: Round of 16
Women: Round of 16
Also Watch
SHOOTING
6.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Men): Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar. Final at 8.45 am IST
7 am IST Trap Qualification (Women): Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar. Final at 1 pm IST
8 am IST Trap Qualification (Men): Manavjit Sandhu, Lakshay. Final at 3 pm IST
8.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle (Women): Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan. Final at 10.30 am IST
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar could add to their bronze medals from the opening day in their individual events. In the trap ranges the seasoned Manavjit Sandhu, who had an excellent qualification on Sunday, will hope to continue the good work on the second day.
WRESTLING
12 pm IST onwards - Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Vinesh Phogat could face China’s Yanan Sun against who she had sustained a freak injury at the Olympics two years ago that ended her campaign. The Indian could also be up against the world champion from Japan, Yuki Irei. For Rio Olympics Sakshi Malik, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games earlier in the year, it is yet another opportunity to prove that she’s not done yet.
Here’s what’s going to keep the Indian contingent busy at the start of the week:
Aquatics (Swimming) - Men: Neel Roy (200m individual medley), Sajan Prakash, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar (4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Badminton - Men’s Team and Women’s Team event
Field Hockey - Men – India vs Indonesia – 6:30 PM
Gymnastics (Artistic) - Men’s Individual All-Round (Medal Event) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma, Men’s team all-round (Qualification) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma
Kabaddi - India (Men and Women) are placed in Group A.
Rowing - Men: Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal – Quadruple Sculls
Dushyant – Lightweight Single Sculls
Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Lightweight Double Sculls
Akshat, N Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M Lakshman Rohith – Lightweight Eight
Women: Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke – Women’s Four
Sepaktakraw - Men’s Team Regu – India vs Iran – 7:30 AM
Women’s Team Regu – India vs Laos – 10:30 AM
Shooting - Men: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 8:30 (Medal event – 10:30 AM) Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu – Trap Qualification – 9:00 AM (Medal event – 4:00 PM)
Women: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 10:30 AM (Medal event – 12:30 PM), Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar – Trap Qualification – 8:00 AM (Medal Event – 2:00 PM)
Taekwondo - Latika Bhandari – 53 kg
Tennis - Men’s Singles – Round of 32
Women’s Singles – Round of 32
Men’s Doubles (1st Round) – Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan
Women’s Doubles (1st Round) – Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia/Prarthana Thombare
Volleyball – Indoor Competition
Men’s – India vs Hong Kong – 6:00 PM
Wrestling
Men: Sumit Malik (125 kg)
Women: Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Wushu - Men: Round of 16
Women: Round of 16
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mrs Jonas Or Not: Priyanka Chopra's Future Husband And The Global Problem of Fragile Male Egos
- Mallika Dua to Go on Midnight Misadventures With Celebrities
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Engagement Photos, Thanks the World for Their Blessings; See Pics
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...