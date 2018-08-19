Asian Games: Shooters, Wrestlers Could Be Among Medals On Day Two

After a mixed bag of an opening at the 2018 Asian Games, India will have to bank on its shooters and wrestlers yet again on Day two.6.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Men): Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar. Final at 8.45 am IST7 am IST Trap Qualification (Women): Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar. Final at 1 pm IST8 am IST Trap Qualification (Men): Manavjit Sandhu, Lakshay. Final at 3 pm IST8.30 am IST 10m Air Rifle (Women): Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan. Final at 10.30 am ISTApurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar could add to their bronze medals from the opening day in their individual events. In the trap ranges the seasoned Manavjit Sandhu, who had an excellent qualification on Sunday, will hope to continue the good work on the second day.12 pm IST onwards - Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)Vinesh Phogat could face China’s Yanan Sun against who she had sustained a freak injury at the Olympics two years ago that ended her campaign. The Indian could also be up against the world champion from Japan, Yuki Irei. For Rio Olympics Sakshi Malik, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games earlier in the year, it is yet another opportunity to prove that she’s not done yet.Here’s what’s going to keep the Indian contingent busy at the start of the week:- Men: Neel Roy (200m individual medley), Sajan Prakash, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar (4x200m Freestyle Relay)- Men’s Team and Women’s Team event- Men – India vs Indonesia – 6:30 PM- Men’s Individual All-Round (Medal Event) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma, Men’s team all-round (Qualification) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma- India (Men and Women) are placed in Group A.Rowing - Men: Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal – Quadruple ScullsDushyant – Lightweight Single ScullsRohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Lightweight Double ScullsAkshat, N Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M Lakshman Rohith – Lightweight EightWomen: Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke – Women’s Four- Men’s Team Regu – India vs Iran – 7:30 AMWomen’s Team Regu – India vs Laos – 10:30 AM- Men: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 8:30 (Medal event – 10:30 AM) Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu – Trap Qualification – 9:00 AM (Medal event – 4:00 PM)Women: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 10:30 AM (Medal event – 12:30 PM), Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar – Trap Qualification – 8:00 AM (Medal Event – 2:00 PM)- Latika Bhandari – 53 kgTennis - Men’s Singles – Round of 32Women’s Singles – Round of 32Men’s Doubles (1st Round) – Rohan Bopanna/Divij SharanWomen’s Doubles (1st Round) – Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia/Prarthana Thombare– Indoor CompetitionMen’s – India vs Hong Kong – 6:00 PMMen: Sumit Malik (125 kg)Women: Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)- Men: Round of 16Women: Round of 16