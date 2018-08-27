English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Sub-10 Su Savours Asiad Gold, Not Fussy About Time
Su Bingtian could not improve his personal best in his triumphant 100 metres sprint at the Asian Games but the Chinese sprinter is happy as long as the gold medals keep coming.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Jakarta: Su Bingtian could not improve his personal best in his triumphant 100 metres sprint at the Asian Games but the Chinese sprinter is happy as long as the gold medals keep coming.
Su was the first Asian-born sprinter to run the blue riband event in under 10 seconds and and shares the continental record with Qatar's Nigerian-born Femi Ogunode at 9.91 seconds.
While he could not better that mark on a hot and humid Sunday in Jakarta, he still managed to win the gold medal in an Asian Games record time of 9.92 seconds.
"My condition during the first round wasn't that good, it was only in the semi-final that I managed to finish in around 10.1 seconds," Su told reporters after his victory.
"I didn't use too much strength during the semi-final, I saved my energy for final.
"I didn't start well, it wasn't my best, at least until around 60 metres. But I really wanted this gold medal so I pushed a bit near the final line."
He held off his opponents with a late burst of speed to keep ahead of Femi's younger brother Tosin Ogunode and Japan's Ryota Yamagata - both credited with a time of 10.00.
"I hope to have better performance in future championships. As long as I get gold medals in these events that's more than enough," Su continued.
"You won't be guaranteed a gold medal just with your skills, it also depends on your performance and your attitude. All my competitors were very experienced like myself but whether or not you can break through really depends on your performance.
"For me what's important is to prove that I still have potential. This event, for example, I got gold and didn't disappoint anyone, that's enough."
Su was also the first Asian-born sprinter to reach the world championships 100m final but finished last in London last year.
Also Watch
Su was the first Asian-born sprinter to run the blue riband event in under 10 seconds and and shares the continental record with Qatar's Nigerian-born Femi Ogunode at 9.91 seconds.
While he could not better that mark on a hot and humid Sunday in Jakarta, he still managed to win the gold medal in an Asian Games record time of 9.92 seconds.
"My condition during the first round wasn't that good, it was only in the semi-final that I managed to finish in around 10.1 seconds," Su told reporters after his victory.
"I didn't use too much strength during the semi-final, I saved my energy for final.
"I didn't start well, it wasn't my best, at least until around 60 metres. But I really wanted this gold medal so I pushed a bit near the final line."
He held off his opponents with a late burst of speed to keep ahead of Femi's younger brother Tosin Ogunode and Japan's Ryota Yamagata - both credited with a time of 10.00.
"I hope to have better performance in future championships. As long as I get gold medals in these events that's more than enough," Su continued.
"You won't be guaranteed a gold medal just with your skills, it also depends on your performance and your attitude. All my competitors were very experienced like myself but whether or not you can break through really depends on your performance.
"For me what's important is to prove that I still have potential. This event, for example, I got gold and didn't disappoint anyone, that's enough."
Su was also the first Asian-born sprinter to reach the world championships 100m final but finished last in London last year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls
- RK Studio Goes on Sale: 5 Iconic Films Made At the Studio Which Became Bollywood Classics
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Goes on Sale via Amazon India For The First Time
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...