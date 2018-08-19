English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Sun Shines With Wushu Gold to Give China Perfect Asiad Start
Sun Peiyuan won the first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Wushu to give powerhouse China a perfect start to their campaign on Sunday.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Jakarta: Sun Peiyuan won the first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Wushu to give powerhouse China a perfect start to their campaign on Sunday.
The 29-year-old clinched the men's changquan gold with 9.75 points after impressing with his acrobatic moves at the Jakarta International Expo at Kemayoran in the sport developed from ancient Chinese martial arts.
Hosts Indonesia also opened their account with Edgar Marvelo (9.72) claiming silver ahead of Tsai Tsemin (9.70) of Taiwan.
Lee Ha-sung's title defence ended in disappointment with the Korean finishing a poor 12th with 9.31.
It was a happy return to Indonesia for Sun, who won the changquan 2015 World Championship gold in Jakarta, a year after claiming the daoshu gold in the Incheon Asian Games.
China are the undisputed leaders in wushu, having won 12 of the 15 world titles, including the last four.
They won 12 wushu medals, including 10 gold, at Incheon which is a record for a single National Olympic Committee.
Also Watch
The 29-year-old clinched the men's changquan gold with 9.75 points after impressing with his acrobatic moves at the Jakarta International Expo at Kemayoran in the sport developed from ancient Chinese martial arts.
Hosts Indonesia also opened their account with Edgar Marvelo (9.72) claiming silver ahead of Tsai Tsemin (9.70) of Taiwan.
Lee Ha-sung's title defence ended in disappointment with the Korean finishing a poor 12th with 9.31.
It was a happy return to Indonesia for Sun, who won the changquan 2015 World Championship gold in Jakarta, a year after claiming the daoshu gold in the Incheon Asian Games.
China are the undisputed leaders in wushu, having won 12 of the 15 world titles, including the last four.
They won 12 wushu medals, including 10 gold, at Incheon which is a record for a single National Olympic Committee.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer to Clash With Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati Masters Final
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Engagement Photos, Thanks the World for Their Blessings; See Pics
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...