Asian Games: Sushil Kumar's Asiad Dream Comes to an End
India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event.
Image: @g_rajaraman
India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event, losing 5-3 to Bahrain’s Adam Batirov. 35 year old Sushil looked out of sorts from the start despite his early lead, with his knee not looking comfortable at all throughout the bout.
The legend, who has never won an Asian Games gold, and has a best showing of bronze from the 2006 edition in Doha, lost the chance to get back into the competition through the repechage round as well after his opponent Adam Batirov lost in his quarter final after defeating Sushil.
Kumar, who didn’t go through trials for the Asian Games, and chose to train in Georgia instead, won a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. Before his event, Kumar said he was far from finished, but his form on Sunday morning told a different story.
