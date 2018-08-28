English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Team India Clinch Historic Silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
The Mixed 4x400m Relay made a fabulous debut at the Asian Games with Bahrain taking gold, India silver, and Uzbekistan the bronze.
(Image: Digvijay Singh Deo/ Twitter)
The Mixed 4x400m Relay made a fabulous debut at the Asian Games with Bahrain taking gold, India silver, and Uzbekistan the bronze. The race allows teams to send their runners in any order.
India went with a male-female-female-male combination featuring Muhammed Anas-MR Poovamma-Hima Das-Rajiv Arokia.
Anas, the 400m silver medallist gave India a fabulous start, way ahead of the field. India’s second runner, MR Poovamma, had to run Oluwakemi Adekoya, who took a considerable lead.
Though the Bahraini toppled towards the end of the leg, she handed the baton to 400m champion Salwa Naser. For India, it was the 400m silver medallist Hima Das. Once against it had become a battle between the two best quarter milers in the competition.
As Naser handed the baton to the final runner, Hima ran towards Rajiv Arokia, who finished second with a fair distance between him and the Bahraini.
Bahrain clocked 3:11:89 to India’s 3:15:71. The event will be a part of the Tokyo Olympics.
