English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Thailand Teams Look to Continue Sepaktakraw Dominance
Sepaktakraw powerhouse Thailand are confident that they can continue their dominance of the sport in the Asian Games which begins in Indonesia next week, men's team head coach Kamon Tankimhong said on Friday.
Reuters
Loading...
Sepaktakraw powerhouse Thailand are confident that they can continue their dominance of the sport in the Asian Games which begins in Indonesia next week, men's team head coach Kamon Tankimhong said on Friday.
Thailand has claimed 22 out of 33 Asian Games gold medals awarded in the skillful sport and have finished as the best nation in each of the last five editions of the continental multi-sport gathering.
"We're confident of an overall medal from the three-men team. For the two-men team, we must get the medal, because this is the first time we take part in the category," Tankimhong, who has been in charge since the 1998 Bangkok Games, told Reuters.
The Thai men's team comprises 15 players for the traditional Asian sport, which sees players twist and turn their bodies in mid-air to send a rattan ball into the opposing court using their feet, legs and head.
Women's head coach Veerat Na Nongkai said the 12-member women's team were "100 percent ready to compete" in the quadrant and team regu events.
"We have been practising all techniques. I want the other national teams to be prepared to compete with us because we are ready to win," said Nongkai.
"It is a lot of pressure... we cannot lose according to what our association president said. But I have turned pressure into motivation for myself and the team," women's team member Payom Srihongsa added.
Apart from hosts Indonesia, 14 other countries will compete in sepaktakraw. Pakistan will make their first appearance in the competition this year.
The sepaktakraw events at the Asian Games will take place from Aug. 19-31 in Palembang, Indonesia.
Also Watch
Thailand has claimed 22 out of 33 Asian Games gold medals awarded in the skillful sport and have finished as the best nation in each of the last five editions of the continental multi-sport gathering.
"We're confident of an overall medal from the three-men team. For the two-men team, we must get the medal, because this is the first time we take part in the category," Tankimhong, who has been in charge since the 1998 Bangkok Games, told Reuters.
The Thai men's team comprises 15 players for the traditional Asian sport, which sees players twist and turn their bodies in mid-air to send a rattan ball into the opposing court using their feet, legs and head.
Women's head coach Veerat Na Nongkai said the 12-member women's team were "100 percent ready to compete" in the quadrant and team regu events.
"We have been practising all techniques. I want the other national teams to be prepared to compete with us because we are ready to win," said Nongkai.
"It is a lot of pressure... we cannot lose according to what our association president said. But I have turned pressure into motivation for myself and the team," women's team member Payom Srihongsa added.
Apart from hosts Indonesia, 14 other countries will compete in sepaktakraw. Pakistan will make their first appearance in the competition this year.
The sepaktakraw events at the Asian Games will take place from Aug. 19-31 in Palembang, Indonesia.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement with Priyanka Chopra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...