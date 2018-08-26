GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games: Top Five Performances Worth Remembering

A week into the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, we’ve had some incredible highs and lows from our athletes. Here’s a quick look at the hits from the first half of the competition.

Suprita Das | News18 Sports

Updated:August 26, 2018, 9:29 PM IST
Asian Games: Top Five Performances Worth Remembering
(Image: AP)
Teens Who Win


(Image: AP) (Image: AP)

As the days advanced at the Asian Games, India’s medal winning shooters got younger. Lakshya Sheoran (Trap, Silver) is 19, Saurabh Chaudhary (Pistol, Gold) is 16, Shardul Vihan (Double Trap, Silver) is 15! The stellar show means the National Rifle Association of India deserves a huge thumbs up for it’s Junior Development Programme. India’s shooters may’ve drawn blank at the Rio Olympics, but rest assured Tokyo 2020 is going to be a different story.

Stretcher to Podium in Two Years


(Image: PTI) (Image: PTI)

At No. 2 is wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s gold winning performance in the 50kg freestyle event. While only an Olympic medal winning performance can be true redemption for her, Phogat’s Asiad gold is a path-breaking one – the first by an Indian woman at the competition. That she beat her nemesis Sun Yanan on her way to gold, two years after sustaining a career threatening injury against the same opponent at the Olympics, makes the win sweeter.

Dutee's Dash to Glory

AFI Image AFI Image

Dutee Chand’s photofinish silver winning performance in the 100m makes it to our list because of the sprinter’s journey to the medal. From not even being allowed to compete four years back because they thought she was man, fighting for her rights in courts, to ending as the continent’s second fastest sprinter is no mean feat.

A Shoot Off, Then Another Shoot Off, And Then a Gold


(Image: AP) (Image: AP)

As if one shoot-off wasn’t enough, Rahi Sarnobat had to go through two shoot offs on her way to becoming the first India woman shooter to win an Asian Games gold. Sarnobat went into the final even as everyone’s eyes were on 16-year-old Manu Bhaker. Her gold is even more special given that she’d been out of the sport for more than a year thanks to a serious injury.

A Medal After More Than Three Decades


Image: @FouaadMirza Image: @FouaadMirza

Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual equestrian medal after 36 years, a silver. He also guided the team to a silver winning performance. What makes it special is the fact that the Indian equestrian team had a messy build up to the event, getting their accreditations just a day before leaving for Indonesia.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
