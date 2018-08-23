GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Asian Games: Twitter Reacts As Iran Upset India 27-18 in Kabaddi Semi-final

The Indian kabaddi team suffered arguably its biggest loss in history as they were knocked out by Iran in the semi-final of the men’s kabaddi event.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 23, 2018, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Games: Twitter Reacts As Iran Upset India 27-18 in Kabaddi Semi-final
Image: Twitter
Loading...
The Indian kabaddi team suffered arguably its biggest loss in history as they were knocked out by Iran in the semi-final of the men’s kabaddi event at the ongoing Asian Games by a score of 27-18. This was India’s second loss at the 2018 Asian Games, after losing 23-24 to Korea earlier in the tournament.

The loss to Iran means that India won’t be winning the gold medal at the ongoing games – the first time that they have not done so in Asian Games history. And naturally, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to India’s loss.



































Also Watch

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...