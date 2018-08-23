Asian Games: Twitter Reacts As Iran Upset India 27-18 in Kabaddi Semi-final

Our men's Kabaddi team secured a Bronze medal in #AsianGames2018 We gave our best, but were bested by a better side. Good game and a tough fight.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/kSaYV1ghcw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 23, 2018

India’s gold medal journey in Kabaddi ends. Iran was the better team.

India faded after a good start. Impact of PKL and the tournaments? Loss to Korea and this- india needs to recalibrate. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 23, 2018

Kabaddi’s the story tonight. With India on verge of elimination at Asiad, why the downward spiral after these players were converted into poster boys by professional kabaddi leagues. Shocking — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 23, 2018

For first time since 1990,when #kabaddi was introduced in #AsianGames, India will return without a gold medal. Ironically, this is at a time when the sport has most visibility, a thriving league & financially, is better than ever. Money ≠ success, maybe. Iran, the new powerhouse — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 23, 2018

India will NOT pick up Kabaddi Gold OR Silver for the first time!



Said it when the team was out & I'll say it again..Selection sadly hurt with 2 VERY important men left out + #Iran prepped for this day for a LONG time! Absolutely deserving win...#AsianGames2018 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/ivx2v37XrZ — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) August 23, 2018

Indian Men’s Kabaddi team finally loses at the Asiad. Gold since 1990. What a run. The signs were there at Incheon where they just about got past Iran. Time for new ideas, a reboot — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 23, 2018

Iran beats India in #Kabaddi.

It is a shocking headlines. But not a shocking result.

Iran has always given India a tough fight. Last 2 Asian games, India had to come back from behind to win, this time Iran did it! Reason- Iran had experienced players, India did not have. — Sunil Taneja (@thesuniltaneja) August 23, 2018

This upset is heartbreaking! But our Kabaddi teams have been invincible sporting gods for years now! So many World Cups won and Asiad Golds conquered. Salute to our most consistent and one of our greatest national teams across sports. — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 23, 2018

The Indian kabaddi team suffered arguably its biggest loss in history as they were knocked out by Iran in the semi-final of the men’s kabaddi event at the ongoing Asian Games by a score of 27-18. This was India’s second loss at the 2018 Asian Games, after losing 23-24 to Korea earlier in the tournament.The loss to Iran means that India won’t be winning the gold medal at the ongoing games – the first time that they have not done so in Asian Games history. And naturally, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to India’s loss.