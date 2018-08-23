Asian Games: Twitter Reacts As Iran Upset India 27-18 in Kabaddi Semi-final
The Indian kabaddi team suffered arguably its biggest loss in history as they were knocked out by Iran in the semi-final of the men’s kabaddi event.
Image: Twitter
The loss to Iran means that India won’t be winning the gold medal at the ongoing games – the first time that they have not done so in Asian Games history. And naturally, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to India’s loss.
Our men's Kabaddi team secured a Bronze medal in #AsianGames2018 We gave our best, but were bested by a better side. Good game and a tough fight.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/kSaYV1ghcw— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 23, 2018
India’s gold medal journey in Kabaddi ends. Iran was the better team.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 23, 2018
India faded after a good start. Impact of PKL and the tournaments? Loss to Korea and this- india needs to recalibrate.
Kabaddi’s the story tonight. With India on verge of elimination at Asiad, why the downward spiral after these players were converted into poster boys by professional kabaddi leagues. Shocking— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 23, 2018
For first time since 1990,when #kabaddi was introduced in #AsianGames, India will return without a gold medal. Ironically, this is at a time when the sport has most visibility, a thriving league & financially, is better than ever. Money ≠ success, maybe. Iran, the new powerhouse— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 23, 2018
India will NOT pick up Kabaddi Gold OR Silver for the first time!— Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) August 23, 2018
Said it when the team was out & I'll say it again..Selection sadly hurt with 2 VERY important men left out + #Iran prepped for this day for a LONG time! Absolutely deserving win...#AsianGames2018 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/ivx2v37XrZ
Indian Men’s Kabaddi team finally loses at the Asiad. Gold since 1990. What a run. The signs were there at Incheon where they just about got past Iran. Time for new ideas, a reboot— Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 23, 2018
Iran beats India in #Kabaddi.— Sunil Taneja (@thesuniltaneja) August 23, 2018
It is a shocking headlines. But not a shocking result.
Iran has always given India a tough fight. Last 2 Asian games, India had to come back from behind to win, this time Iran did it! Reason- Iran had experienced players, India did not have.
This upset is heartbreaking! But our Kabaddi teams have been invincible sporting gods for years now! So many World Cups won and Asiad Golds conquered. Salute to our most consistent and one of our greatest national teams across sports.— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 23, 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be Hindu Prankster
- Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6: It is a Neck-And-Neck Battle That Might See OnePlus 6 Losing
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Toyota Yaris Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs