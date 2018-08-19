GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Asian Games: Two-time Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Handed Shock Defeat in First Round

India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 19, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Games: Two-time Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Handed Shock Defeat in First Round
Image: @g_rajaraman
Loading...
India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event, losing 5-3 to Bahrain’s Adam Batirov. 35 year old Sushil looked out of sorts from the start despite his early lead, with his knee not looking comfortable at all throughout the bout.

The legend, who has never won an Asian Games gold, and has a best showing of bronze from the 2006 edition in Doha, could still fight for bronze through repechage. But for that his opponent, Batirov, would have to reach the final of the event.

Kumar, who didn’t go through trials for the Asian Games, and chose to train in Georgia instead, won a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. Before his event, Kumar said he was far from finished, but his form on Sunday morning told a different story.

Related Stories

Also Watch

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...