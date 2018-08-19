Asian Games: Two-time Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Handed Shock Defeat in First Round

India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event, losing 5-3 to Bahrain’s Adam Batirov. 35 year old Sushil looked out of sorts from the start despite his early lead, with his knee not looking comfortable at all throughout the bout.The legend, who has never won an Asian Games gold, and has a best showing of bronze from the 2006 edition in Doha, could still fight for bronze through repechage. But for that his opponent, Batirov, would have to reach the final of the event.Kumar, who didn’t go through trials for the Asian Games, and chose to train in Georgia instead, won a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. Before his event, Kumar said he was far from finished, but his form on Sunday morning told a different story.