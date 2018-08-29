Asian Games: Unbeaten India Overwhelming Favourites Against China In Semi-final Clash

Still unbeaten in the competition, India’s women’s hockey team start as overwhelming favourites in Wednesday’s semi-final against China. China finished second in the pool.While Rani Rampal’s girls have scored goals galore, in their last pool match, they were held from scoring for half an hour by Thailand. India hit four goals in the last quarter to win 5-0 eventually, but the team looked less dominant than their previous matches undoubtedly.Coach Sjoerd Marijne brushes off any concerns, and demands the Thailand result not be taken too seriously, as the team’s focus was on the upcoming semi-final already by then. Marijne though had to wait for a couple of days to find out who India’s semi-final opponent would be.China have not had the most impressive outing in Jakarta, neither did they do very well at the recently concluded World Cup in London, where they got eliminated in the first round.Ever since their 3-2 win against India in the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, things have changed. India beat the Chinese at last year’s Asia Cup final after a penalty shoot out, and going by current form, India should have a comfortable semi-final outing.Gurjit Kaur has been stellar with her drag flicks, and captain Rani Rampal is in good form too, coming off a hat-trick in the game against Thailand. The defenders have been solid too. All in all, the team certainly looks like they will improve on their medal colour from 2014, which was a bronze.The other semi-final features Japan and Korea. The gold medallist from these Games earn a ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.