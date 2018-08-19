English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Unstoppable Bajrang Punia One Win Away From Elusive Gold
Bajrang Punia is just one win away from India’s first gold from the Asian Games in Indonesia.
File image of Bajrang Punia. (Image: PTI)
Bajrang Punia is just one win away from India’s first gold from the Asian Games in Indonesia. That, after he registered a stunning 10-0 win in his semi-final against Mongolia’s Batmagnai Batchulunn in the 65 kg Freestyle event.
Punia, who won a silver at the previous Asian Games in Incheon, has won all his bouts today on technical superiority. During his semi-final, he stuck to the move that has served him well all day today, the leg hold.
Batchulunn even ended up with a cut on the side of his eye in the middle of the bout, and needed treatment. But Punia, winner of three international gold medals this year, had no reason to compromise on his tenacity and continued to pin his opponent down en route to his 10-0 win.
Protégé of Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt who in fact won gold at the 2014 Asiad in the same weight category, Punia will take on Japan’s Daichi Takatini in his gold medal bout. Yogeshwar tweeted to congratulate Punia.
Punia’s 65kg final will be 6 pm IST onwards
#AsianGame2018 फ़ाइनल में पहुँचने पर बहुत 2 शुभकामनाएँ बेटे @BajrangPunia हिंदुस्तान की गोल्ड की उम्मीद #goforgold pic.twitter.com/TTKGSHJhFy— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 19, 2018
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
