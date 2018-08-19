GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Asian Games: Unstoppable Bajrang Punia One Win Away From Elusive Gold

Bajrang Punia is just one win away from India’s first gold from the Asian Games in Indonesia.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 19, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
File image of Bajrang Punia. (Image: PTI)
Bajrang Punia is just one win away from India’s first gold from the Asian Games in Indonesia. That, after he registered a stunning 10-0 win in his semi-final against Mongolia’s Batmagnai Batchulunn in the 65 kg Freestyle event.

Punia, who won a silver at the previous Asian Games in Incheon, has won all his bouts today on technical superiority. During his semi-final, he stuck to the move that has served him well all day today, the leg hold.

Batchulunn even ended up with a cut on the side of his eye in the middle of the bout, and needed treatment. But Punia, winner of three international gold medals this year, had no reason to compromise on his tenacity and continued to pin his opponent down en route to his 10-0 win.

Protégé of Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt who in fact won gold at the 2014 Asiad in the same weight category, Punia will take on Japan’s Daichi Takatini in his gold medal bout. Yogeshwar tweeted to congratulate Punia.




Punia’s 65kg final will be 6 pm IST onwards

Also Watch

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
