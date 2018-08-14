English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Women's Handball Suffers Defeat Against Kazakhstan in Opening Match
The Indian women's handball team began its Asian Games campaign on a losing note as it suffered a 19-36 defeat to Kazakhstan in their preliminary round match.
India's handball team in action against Kazakhstan .(Facebook/Asian Handball Federation)
Jakarta: The Indian women's handball team began its Asian Games campaign on a losing note as it suffered a 19-36 defeat to Kazakhstan in their preliminary round match.
The Indian team gave a tough fight in the first period, trailing 13-19 but was outplayed 6-17 by its opponents in the second period of the Group A match.
For India, Rimpi was the highest scorer with eight goals from just nine shots while Maninder Kaur netted three. Nidhi Sharma and Ritu scored two goals each.
For Kazakhstan, Dana Abilda scored eight goals while Olga Tankita got six.
The difference in class between the two sides was evident as Kazakhstan got as many as 54 shots at goals as against 36 for India.
India will next play Korea in their second group match on August 16.
The Indian men's handball team had lost to Chinese Taipei 28-38 in its first group match yesterday.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
