Asian Games: Words of Wisdom From Bindra, To Bhaker

India’s only individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra had a word of advice for teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker ahead of her first Asian Games outing. Bhaker, who has had a stellar run this year with medals in every competition she has participated in, is still new to the grueling life of a professional athlete.In an interview with AFP, the 16 year old said she’d asked her parents not to accompany her on her international assignments as her freedom would be curbed. "They make limits for me, like, 'Eat that, eat this, don't go there, do this, don't do this, don't use your phone, don't do this now, go to bed," she said.In response, Bindra, who retired from professional shooting after the 2016 Rio Olympics, tweeted to say, “Dear Manu - this is the life you have signed on for. It’s your choice. These are not sacrifices, this is a privileged life. Make the best of it. You have a wonderful coach and mentor to guide you. All the very best for the next few exciting weeks!”Bhaker, who became India’s youngest ISSF World Cup gold medallist earlier this year and also won gold on her Commonwealth Games debut, said that despite her achievements, she led a very lonely life. "Your friends are like, 'No, we can't have fun with her. She's a Commonwealth gold medallist - we must respect her,'" she says. "Your friend circle decreases."Bhaker will be competing in three events at the Asian Games, starting with the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with Abhishek Verma.