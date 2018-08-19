English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Dazzles With India's First Gold, Lives Up to the Expectations
At the fag end of day one, India finally struck gold in Indonesia after Bajrang Punia won gold in the 65 kg Freestyle wrestling event. Bajrang, who had won all his bouts by technical superiority was attacking from the word go, pinned his opponent down early on and overturned him. It was a dream start for the Indian as he raced to six points.
Twitter Image: @g_rajaraman
Loading...
At the fag end of day one, India finally struck gold in Indonesia after Bajrang Punia won gold in the 65 kg Freestyle wrestling event. Bajrang, who had won all his bouts by technical superiority was attacking from the word go, pinned his opponent down early on and overturned him. It was a dream start for the Indian as he raced to six points.
But soon, Daichi Takatani, who had beaten the Indian in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships this year, went for the leg hold, the move that Punia himself had used so successfully through the day grabbing a few quick points.
The Indian’s defence was looking good but Takatani just wouldn’t let go off the Indian’s leg in the dying seconds. But it was too little too late as Punia won 11-8 to win India’s first gold of the Asian Games, despite a late challenge from the Japanese.
This means now Punia has a bronze at World Championships (2013), gold at Commonwealth Games (2018) and Asian Championships 2017.
A protégé of Yogeshwar Dutt, Punia won the gold in the same weight category as his mentor had done at the 2014 Asian Games.
He also improved upon his silver-winning effort from Incheon. Before departing for the Games, talking to News18 Sports, Punia had said that his ultimate target is to win a gold at the Olympics.
“I don’t want to say that I will definitely bring back the Gold, but I will be aiming for only that. I’ve been wrestling well this season and my confidence is high.”
“To be the best I have to win Gold at the Olympics in Tokyo, but to scale that peak I need to first win in Jakarta and I am well prepared for this.”
Also Watch
But soon, Daichi Takatani, who had beaten the Indian in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships this year, went for the leg hold, the move that Punia himself had used so successfully through the day grabbing a few quick points.
@BajrangPunia आपको एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने की बहुत बहुत बधाई। ऐसे ही देश का झंडा ऊंचा करते रहो, देश का नाम रोशन करते रहो। मुझे और देश को आप पर बहुत गर्व है। जय हिंद, जय भारत। #AsianGames #AsianGames2018 #IndianWrestling pic.twitter.com/Ajq9eOmrqo— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 19, 2018
Striking #GOLD yet again for India... Bajrang Punia#AsianGames. Well done @BajrangPunia #Wrestling— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 19, 2018
Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/RjxFhwqUCj— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 19, 2018
छोटे भाई @BajrangPunia को स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई । निःसंदेह आप @DuttYogi के पद चिन्हों पर आगे बढ़े हो । ढेरों बधाई भाई को और शुभकामनायें । pic.twitter.com/Pd7koqOYrm— Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) August 19, 2018
The Indian’s defence was looking good but Takatani just wouldn’t let go off the Indian’s leg in the dying seconds. But it was too little too late as Punia won 11-8 to win India’s first gold of the Asian Games, despite a late challenge from the Japanese.
This means now Punia has a bronze at World Championships (2013), gold at Commonwealth Games (2018) and Asian Championships 2017.
A protégé of Yogeshwar Dutt, Punia won the gold in the same weight category as his mentor had done at the 2014 Asian Games.
He also improved upon his silver-winning effort from Incheon. Before departing for the Games, talking to News18 Sports, Punia had said that his ultimate target is to win a gold at the Olympics.
“I don’t want to say that I will definitely bring back the Gold, but I will be aiming for only that. I’ve been wrestling well this season and my confidence is high.”
“To be the best I have to win Gold at the Olympics in Tokyo, but to scale that peak I need to first win in Jakarta and I am well prepared for this.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mrs Jonas Or Not: Priyanka Chopra's Future Husband And The Global Problem of Fragile Male Egos
- Mallika Dua to Go on Midnight Misadventures With Celebrities
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Engagement Photos, Thanks the World for Their Blessings; See Pics
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...