Asian Games: Wushu Takes Center Stage, Shooters in Fray on Day Four

It was a great day for the Indians as they produced medals in shooting, sepak takraw and is assured of four medals in wushu. The biggest news of the day came from the shooting range where 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary won a gold medal in 10m air pistol event. In the very same event lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby. Apart from that a medal trickled in from the wrestling arena in Jakarta with Divya Kakran picking up a bronze in the women's 68kg category. But wushu was in focus all day, where four players — Naorem Roshibini Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Narender Grewal are assured of a medal. On Wednesday they will have a chance to go for a gold.Here is India’s schedule on day four of the Asian Games:Women’s Compound – Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar: 8:00 AM startingMen’s Compound – Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini: 1:30 PMMen’s: 1 PMWomen’s team final: 5:00 PMMen’s team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju TolaniMixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran NadarSupermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah (All events starting at 9:00 AM)India vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PMWomen’s: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N – 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification – 8:00 AM, Gold Medal Event – 11:30 AMManu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – 25m Pistol Qualification – 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PMMen’s: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash – 100m butterfly Qualification – 8:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PMSandeep Sejwal – 100m breastroke Qualification – 8:00AM, Gold Medal Event – 5:23 PM4x100m Freestlyle Relay – Heat 1 (India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) – 8:30 AM Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PM8:45 AM – Men’s 80 kg – Navjeet Maan (Round of 32)9:00 AM – Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan); Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)11:00 AM – Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals – Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)9:00 AM Women’s Singles Quarterfinals – Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)9:00 AM (After) Women’s Doubles Round of 16 – Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)Men’s – India vs Qatar – 6:00 PMMen’s Greco Roman: 77 kg – Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand) – 12:00 PM87 kg – Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) 12:00 PM97 kg – Hardeep 11:48 AM130 kg – Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) 1:06 PMWomen’s Sanda (Semi-finals) – Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China) – 8:00 AMMen’s Sanda (Semifinals) – 8:00 AM.