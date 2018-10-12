Asian Para Games: Deepa Malik Wins Discus Throw Bronze

Rio Paralympics medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second medal at the Asian Para Games as she clinched the bronze in the women's F51/52/53s discus throw event in Jakarta on Friday.Deepa produced her best effort in her fourth attempt, a 9.67 metre throw to claim the third spot. Elnaz Darabian of Iran took home the gold and set a new Asian record with her best throw of 10.71m. Fatema Nedham of Bahrain won the silver with 9.87m.The other Indian in the fray, Ekta Bhyan, who had won the gold in the women's club throw event, finished last in a four-woman field, with a best attempt of 6.52m.In F51/52/53 category, athletes have full power and movements in their arms, but no power in their abdominal muscles and typically no sitting balance. They compete in seated positions.Deepa had earlier won a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw event.