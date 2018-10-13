English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Para Games: Shuttlers Win Two More Golds as India Ends Campaign With 72 Podium Finishes
India recorded its best-ever showing at the Asian Para Games by adding two more golds, a few silver and some bronze medals for a total of 72 podium finishes as the games drew to a close in Jakarta on Saturday.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Jakarta: India recorded its best-ever showing at the Asian Para Games by adding two more golds, a few silver and some bronze medals for a total of 72 podium finishes as the games drew to a close in Jakarta on Saturday.
With 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals, India was placed ninth in the overall medals tally.
In the last edition in 2014, India won 33 medals (3 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze).
In men's singles SL3 class badminton, India's Pramod Bhagat defeated Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia 21-19 15-21 21-14 to clinch the gold medal.
Athletes in the SL3 category generally have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking or running balance. Athletes with cerebral palsy, bilateralpolio or loss of both legs below the knee compete in half-court (lenghtwise) to minimise the impact of their impairment.
Para shuttler Tarun added another gold for India on the final day of the event by beating Yuyang Gao of China 21-16 21-6 in the men's singles SL4 class.
The SL4 class athletes have a lesser impairment compared to SL 3 and play full-court. Players with impairment in one or both lower limbs, unilateral polio or mild cerebral palsy fall in SL4 category.
Continental giants China were at the top of the pecking order with 172 gold, 88 silver and 59 bronze followed by South Korea (53 gold, 25 silver and 47 bronze) and Iran (51, 42, 43).
Earlier on Friday, Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze.
K Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round, while Kishan Gangolli got the better of Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot.
Rapid P1 event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.
In para-badminton, Parul Parmar notched up a 21-9 21-5 victory over Wandee Kamtam of Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.
Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.
With 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals, India was placed ninth in the overall medals tally.
In the last edition in 2014, India won 33 medals (3 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze).
In men's singles SL3 class badminton, India's Pramod Bhagat defeated Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia 21-19 15-21 21-14 to clinch the gold medal.
Athletes in the SL3 category generally have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking or running balance. Athletes with cerebral palsy, bilateralpolio or loss of both legs below the knee compete in half-court (lenghtwise) to minimise the impact of their impairment.
Para shuttler Tarun added another gold for India on the final day of the event by beating Yuyang Gao of China 21-16 21-6 in the men's singles SL4 class.
The SL4 class athletes have a lesser impairment compared to SL 3 and play full-court. Players with impairment in one or both lower limbs, unilateral polio or mild cerebral palsy fall in SL4 category.
Continental giants China were at the top of the pecking order with 172 gold, 88 silver and 59 bronze followed by South Korea (53 gold, 25 silver and 47 bronze) and Iran (51, 42, 43).
Earlier on Friday, Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze.
K Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round, while Kishan Gangolli got the better of Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot.
Rapid P1 event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.
In para-badminton, Parul Parmar notched up a 21-9 21-5 victory over Wandee Kamtam of Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.
Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...