Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Asian Shooting Championships: Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Quota

Deepak Kumar won the bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle to nook India's 10th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting at the 14th Asian Championships.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asian Shooting Championships: Deepak Kumar Bags Bronze and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Quota
Deepak Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Doha: Deepak Kumar secured India's 10th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting after winning the men's 10m air rifle bronze medal at the 14th Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

Deepak shot 145 in the final of the event on the tournament's opening day.

Deepak, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara last year, qualified for the eight-man final in third place with a score of 626.8.

India has already secured nine Tokyo quotas in rifle and pistol and lies behind China (25 quotas) and Korea (12) in the Asian region, besides the host-country Japan (12 allotted slots), in terms of quotas won.

The most experienced of the three Indian shooters participating in the event, Deepak lived up to the expectations by managing to win a quota.

Deepak is the second Indian shooter to earn an Olympic quota in the event after Divyansh Singh Panwar, who secured it in April.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram